Late Tony Award-Winner’s Bridgehampton Home Finds a Buyer Nearby

The south-of-the-highway home of the noted Broadway and Hollywood production designer Peter Larkin was sold to a neighbor earlier this spring.

The four-time Tony Award-winner’s home at 192 Surfside Drive, just one block from the ocean, traded for $8.35 million on April 7, real estate transfers last week show. The estate of Peter Larkin sold to a limited liability corporation called 192 Surfside Drive.

Christopher Burnside of Brown Harris Stevens facilitated the deal. “The house was purchased by a friend and neighbor so there was not much negotiation. It was a fair deal for everyone and a quick close,” he said.

The contemporary home, built in 1994, sits on a 1.07-acre parcel and had been listed at $8.495 million.

An updated Certificate of Occupancy from March 2021 says the two-story 2,600-square-foot home has three bedrooms. There is also a detached two-car garage with storage and a studio.

A pool, which was added in 2002, and a deck have already been demolished. A building permit was issued on June 11.

Larkin lived full-time in Bridgehampton since 1998 with his wife, the artist Racelle Strick, who died in 2008.

Larkin, who died on Dec. 16, 2019 at the age of 93, designed sets for 45 Broadway productions and worked as production designer on more than two dozen movies, including Tootsie, House of Cards, and Miss Congeniality, according to his obituary In The New York Times.

He was also behind the Mothership, the well-known flying saucer prop used by George Clinton’s Parliament-Funkadelic during shows in the 1970s, which he created with the Broadway lighting designer Jules Fisher.

