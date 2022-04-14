For Platinum Preferred Realty, Business Is Personal

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

At Platinum Preferred Realty, relationships are key. “We really focus on maintaining relationships with our clients and we’re experts in the areas they’re looking to purchase,” says Michelle Mendez, owner of the Lake Worth real estate brokerage firm.

Founded by Mendez in 2019, Platinum Preferred is a full-service real estate brokerage specializing in residential and commercial properties throughout the South Florida market, from Miami up to the Treasure Coast, which includes Port St. Lucie, Stuart, and Vero Beach.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, more and more Northeasterners have been looking to buy homes in South Florida. Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles shows 33,565 New Yorkers got Florida driver’s licenses between September of last year and March of this year, up 32% over the same period the previous year, WPTV reports. Yet, many come down to Florida and make little effort to forge a relationship with a knowledgeable local real estate agent. That, says Mendez, can make the difference between a good and bad good experience and success or failure at finding the right house.

“And a lot of times they’re not happy, because they might not be experts or they may not specialize in the area they’re looking to purchase,” says Mendez. At Platinum Preferred, we go through great efforts to finding the right agent specifically suited for a client’s needs.

“We have multiple agents that we’re able to connect them with, with their personal style,” says Jordan Williams, a realtor/ broker for the company.

Larger firms may have more agents, but don’t offer the same personal service, says Williams, who notes that Platinum Preferred currently has a roster of six agents, each specializing in a specific area of the agency, which has personal rental, luxury rental, residential, luxury residential and commercial departments.

Platinum Preferred Realty: Personal, Hassle-Free Service

Platinum Preferred prides itself in providing personal, hassle-free experience.

Clients planning to finance their homes benefit from the one stop shop with GoldLynk Charter, an on-premises mortgage brokerage, where clients can learn how much they’re qualified to borrow and get pre-qualified for a mortgage. Before clients fall in love with a house, Platinum Preferred makes sure they know what they can actually afford.

“When we do find the property for them, we can go ahead and act fast and close the deal out for them,” says Williams, adding that the real estate market is so competitive right now that if you’re not pre-approved for a mortgage, someone else will beat you to the sale.

A virtual one-stop shop, Platinum Preferred furnishes clients with all the key players in a real estate transaction, from mortgage brokers to home inspectors, appraisers, and title companies.

“We have tons of relationships that we’ve built throughout the years. Because of those relationships, our clients get to take advantage of that,” says Mendez, who has 15 years’ experience in the South Florida real estate market. We like creating a hassle-free experience for our clients, notes Williams.

“We’re doing the running around for them.”

Platinum Preferred also serves as a full-service seller’s representative. Helping clients determine the selling price, connecting them to title companies, arranging showings and open houses and, in many cases, getting them into their new homes.

“When someone’s ready to list their property, we have buyers already lined up, wanting to purchase their property, which makes it so convenient for the seller,” says Mendez.

The brokerage concentrates its activity exclusively in the South Florida market, from east to west coasts, referring anything beyond that area to outside agents whom they can vouch for making a similar commitment to providing world-class service.

Giving Back

Over the years, Mendez has mentored at-risk young adults.

Now, with Williams, who happens to be her son, fully on board at her company, Mendez recently established the Hope and Grace Foundation to raise money for lesser known and often overlooked charities in Palm Beach County. The foundation focuses on four areas: homelessness, human trafficking survivors, at-risk youth, and orphans.

“I’ve had passion for the world and its suffering for a long time,” says Mendez. ”And I was able to connect with some great people who are now part of my board, and through that I’m really able to take this non-profit to its fullest potential.”

To date, Hope and Grace has raised thousands of dollars, and continues to expand its reach, partnering with individuals and companies to raise funds to positively impact many in need in the community.

This article appeared in the April 2022 issue of Behind The Hedges, Powered By The Long Island Press. A digital edition of the magazine is available online.