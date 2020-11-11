Plenty of Potential at Napeague Property With Apartments, Listed at $1.75M

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The property at 8 Bay View Avenue, just west of Lazy Point on Napeague, is rather unique, offering three apartments and a separate one bedroom, one bathroom cottage. At just under an a half-acre, the property is asking $1.75 million.

Romaine Gordon, the listing agent with Saunders & Associates, said the property, located off of Lazy Point Road, has a lot of potential with plenty of space for expansion or a pool, or an investment opportunity.

There are three levels to the main house. The lower level has a two-bedroom apartment with one bathroom, a kitchen and a living. The second floor offers three bedrooms, two baths, a kitchen and living room, while the third story features a one bedroom, one bath apartment with an open living room, dining area and kitchen.

The separate cottage has a loft space and partial kitchen, along with a spacious living room.

The .4-acre parcel, at the beginning of a dead-end street on Napeague Bay, is adjacent to acres of preserve and near to multiple bay and ocean beaches, as well as Napeague State Park. It is equal distance to Amagansett and Montauk, but it is located in the sought-after Amagansett School District.

Its proximity to the Napeague Stetch means the local restaurants are well-known institutions like the Clam Bar, LUNCH, and Morty’s Oyster Stand, which was formerly the home of Cyril’s Fish House.

Gordon says a survey is available upon request.

[Listing: 8 Bay View Avenue, Amagansett | Broker: Saunders & Associates] GMAP

