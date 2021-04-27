Postmodern Westhampton Home With High-End Finishes Offered Just Under $2 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A postmodern home in Westhampton with high-end finishes with a heated freeform pool, plus a bluestone surround and cabana, is available for $1.995 million. Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman has the listing for this newly renovated home at 44 Jagger Lane.

The four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home is situated south-of-the-highway on a one-acre flag lot, close to Moriches Bay and downtown Westhampton Beach. It’s perfect as a year-round family home or a weekend beach house.

We’re told the current owner did a complete overhaul of the 2,836-square-foot house, originally built in 1990, giving it some impeccable features and finishes, especially the moldings and baseboards, new European tilt windows and skylights throughout.

The first floor features a spacious open floor plan with vaulted ceiling, newly finished wood floors, and cozy features like a masonry fireplace. The custom kitchen boasts quartz countertops, a marble backsplash, custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances and a center island.

A grand staircase leads to the second floor, where there is a master bathroom and three guest rooms.

Up on the second floor, the master bedroom features a high wood-beamed ceiling and its own private balcony. Its luxurious master bath is spacious and offers dual vanities, a deep soaking tub, and a glass-enclosed marble shower. The three additional bedrooms share a hall bathroom.

Outside the gunite pool is surrounded by a bluestone patio and a built-in spa. The cabana offers “a beachy vibe,” according to the listing, with a lounging loft, kitchenette, and bath.

There is also a two-car garage.

[Listing: 44 Jagger Lane, Westhampton |Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman Real Estate] GMAP

