‘Private Paradise’ in East Hampton’s Northwest Woods Hits the Market at Just Under $2 Million

A home in the Northwest Woods section of East Hampton that offers both style and privacy has been listed for $1,999,000. The home is also just down the road at Northwest Harbor Landing, making it perfect for anyone who still wants water access.

Designed by James Merrell, an award-winning architect based in East Hampton, the home at 92 Northwest Landing Road is “a private paradise,” according to the listing from Angela Boyer-Stump of Sotheby’s International Realty. The home has water access just down the road at Northwest Harbor Landing and is also close to East Hampton and Sag Harbor.

The four-bedroom, two-bath home “is an artistic blend of country and Tribeca lifestyle,” the listing says. With 2,200 square feet of living space, there is also plenty of room.

It all begins with a living area that features a fireplace and leads into a fully updated country kitchen with a dining area and a second living area. Multiple french doors lead to the outside patio and allow natural light to pour in. There is hardwood flooring throughout.

Two of the four bedrooms can be found on the main floor, along with a full bathroom. A laundry room and a private office that boasts a view of the grounds complete the first floor.

Up on the second floor, the primary bedroom, which is generously sized, features a walk-in closet and a luxurious bathroom with a steam shower and access to a private western facing viewing deck with a Jacuzzi. “This serves as a perfect area to watch evening sunsets,” the listing continues.

The last bedroom is also located on the second floor.

Outside, a lounge/dining patio features a firepit. Buyers will also find an outdoor sauna, just adding to the serene feeling of the whole property. There are also two storage areas for bicycles and water toys as Northwest Harbor Landing is a perfect spot to drop in a paddleboard or kayak. Moorings are also available if the buyer has a boat.

“The magical grounds offer the perfect mix of a green grassed lawn with a natural seagrass background. The subtle breezes blow a fragrant waterside feel into the beauty of the surroundings,” the listing finishes.

Plus, don’t forget the 0.29-acre property is still within close proximity to East Hampton and Sag Harbor.

[Listing: 92 Northwest Landing Road, East Hampton |Broker: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP

