Property of the Week: 29 Cobb Isle Road, Water Mill

29 Cobb Isle Road, Water Mill, Photo: Rise Media & Brian Renzetti for Sotheby’s International Realty

Imagine, if you will, a stunning waterfront home in pristine shape complete with floating dock and views to die for. Now stop imagining--29 Cobb Isle Road, Water Mill, newly listed by Pat Petrillo at Sotheby's International Realty, is a rare beauty that is very real.

29 Cobb Isle Road, the Numbers:

Listed at $14.995 million

7 bedrooms

7 full bathrooms

7,000 square feet

1 acre

"The house and grounds are beautiful and in perfect move-in condition," says Petrillo. "Add to the mix waterfront, a dock and a top-notch location and the prospective homeowner has a great investment in addition to a great place to call home."

Amenities include a large great room with fireplace and separate waterside lounge, oversized kitchen (with custom cabinetry, naturally), TV room with wet bar, staff area with en suite bedroom and laundry room, 6 en-suite bedrooms upstairs, private master suite with marble bath and more. Accessory structures include a 2.5-car garage, heated gunite pool and spacious pool house with full bathroom and kitchenette.

The home was designed by McDonough & Conroy with timelessness in mind. "The classic exterior design is elegant and timeless, as stylish today as it was years ago and I'm guessing in years to come," says Petrillo. "Within, the floor plan offers spacious but comfortably sized high ceiling rooms conducive to casual living or formal entertaining. Walls of windows and glass doors allow light, views of grounds, water and sky into the house, making it a very happy place."

Petrillo thinks this property is one that a prospective homeowner shouldn't pass up. "The grounds are very special," she says. "The upland side of the garden features lush lawn with tall and expertly groomed evergreen hedges, and boxwood lined lounging and dining patios. The waterside garden is very exciting, as magnificent wetland flowers grow tall and bloom throughout the summer months. The pool and pool house are sited to view both the upland garden, water and dock. The property is unique and as I said earlier--very special."