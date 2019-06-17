Property of the Week: 31 Meeting House Lane, Amagansett

The leafy, peaceful Amgansett Lanes are becoming more and more popular. This house, says listing agent Martha Gundersen of Brown Harris Stevens, "is special because it is a classic Meeting House Lane shingle style cottage with three additional pre-existing, non-conforming buildings, including one with a legal kitchen."

The house itself is 4,000 square feet, with four bedrooms and 3.5 baths. The lower level is finished, too. Built about a hundred years ago, the house reflects the charm of an earlier age along with the amenities most wanted today. Gundersen notes, "The kitchen is a relatively new addition and stylish and charming." Off the master suite, which includes a luxurious marble bathroom, is a charming screened porch with TV.

The lot is a very deep half acre. There's a pool and two patios out back, along with a guest cottage and a barnlike pool house.

Asking price for all this is $4.65 million. "The home is similar to some of the old historic homes done to the nines you find in Sag Harbor, but this is Amagansett South," says Gundersen. "It is close to all the amenities and located between town and ocean. Well priced, it offers many attractions you would not find anywhere else."

For more, click here. 31 Meeting House Lane, Amagansett