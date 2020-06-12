Property of the Week: 40 Wireless Road, East Hampton

40 Wireless Road, East Hampton. Photo: Gavin Zeigler for Sotheby’s International Realty

An open floor plan separated by arches. Spotless white walls complemented by pristine white oak flooring. Oversized windows with views of gorgeous Hamptons countryside. Sotheby's International Realty refers to 40 Wireless Road, East Hampton as an "inhabitable work of art." We're inclined to agree.

40 Wireless Road, the Numbers:

Listed at $4.45 million

6 bedrooms

7 bathrooms

7,300 square feet

2 garage bays

Built in 2019

Inside this beautiful property, you'll find a sunken Boffi kitchen featuring Venetian Murano glass chandelier by Seguso and shaker cabinet by Poliform, with a dining room that seats at least 14. The great room features a circa-1780 French, hand-carved marble fireplace and modern chandelier by designer Michael Anastassiades. Other amenities include Restoration Hardware vanities and gas fireplace, en suite bathrooms, French doors, Flos Glo Ball lights and more.

"40 Wireless takes inspiration modern minimalism and then makes it fun with sunken spaces, over-sized windows for amazing light, and designer finishes from around the world," says listing agent Dana Trotter. "The arcades, or rows of arches, have a rich history in architecture and delineate the main spaces in a visually intriguing way that highlights the home's grand proportions and plays beautifully with the sunlight. I've never experienced a home quite like it."