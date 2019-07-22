Property of the Week: Ericas Lane, Sagaponack

Tony Ericas Lane in Sagaponack features a lot of really fantastic properties, but this one stands out. "I would describe it as a perfectly renovated modern home. The quality of craftsmanship and attention to detail is evident as soon as you enter. It has open interiors, great finishes, new furniture, and ample space for entertaining on both the inside and outside of the home," says Noel Roberts of Nest Seekers, who listed the property along with colleague James Giugliano.

"The property is just a few short blocks to the ocean," adds Roberts. "The home has a unique and large L-shaped pool that allows it to get sunlight for the whole day." The house itself is 6,000 square feet, with 6 bedrooms and 6.5 baths.

The property recently underwent a six-month renovation, which was done by Forst Construction, who, Roberts notes, "has been building and designing homes in the Hamptons for over 40 years." Set on 1.7 acres, the property is available for $9.495 million, and also as a rental. "The home is available for rent for the month of August," says Roberts, "Year-round rental is also available. Year-round rentals of this quality are hard to come by south of the highway in Sagaponack."

Who would be interested in such a place? Roberts replies, "I think the house is a perfect fit for someone looking for something modern yet modest, who likes to entertain, and are drawn to the seclusion and exclusivity that Sagaponack offers."

For more, click here. 117 Ericas Lane, Sagaponack