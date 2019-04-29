Property of the Week: Judith Leiber's Springs Estate

Illustrious handbag designer Judith Leiber died a year ago, famously just a few hours after her husband, painter Gerson Leiber, passed away. They purchased this property in the artist's enclave of Springs back in 1956, which is now for sale. "For over sixty years Judith and Gerson Leiber passionately worked on their grounds and home," says Halstead agent Leslie Hillel, who listed the property along with Judith E. Mendoza. "It reflects their love for each other and their sense of design."

There's 2.16 acres of land, with individual rose, cutting, vegetable, and shade gardens. "The property is a magical private compound with numerous gardens containing brick paths and surprises," says Hillel. A pool and pool house with cabanas, along with a spacious, light artist's studio, as well as the 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath c. 1910 main house.

The house, while mainting a traditional Hamptons shingled appearance on the exterior, is light and open inside. Hillel comments, "Their home was built for entertaining with generously proportioned rooms and a wonderful flow." Notable features include the large kitchen, English-style conservatory, and a main floor master ensuite bedroom.

Asking price for all this is $3.9 million.

For more, click here. 464 Old Stone Highway, East Hampton