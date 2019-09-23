Property of the Week: Maritime Way, Springs

This playful, colorful house fits right in to the artistic legacy of Springs. Its owner is a decorator who likes to renovate older houses and make them feel fresh. "It's a breath of fresh air for those buyers looking for turn-key perfection but tired of the same old spec houses," says listing agent Ed Bruehl of Saunders.

The first thing a visitor sees upon entrance to the house is the swing, which the whole family enjoys jumping on. The striking mix of patterns and joyous use of color emphasizes that this is a family home, although as Bruehl points out, it's "outfitted with high-end furnishings and top of the line appliances." The spacious house, Bruehl continues, includes "three levels of living, five bedrooms, four baths, a heated saltwater gunite pool and gated entry on its estate-like grounds." The plot size is 0.84 of an acre, and there's 3,000 square feet of room.

The property is listed for $1.699 million. Bruehl continues, "It's nestled in the heart of Springs, East Hampton's famed artist community, and is a stone's throw from bay beaches with kayaking and paddle boarding, as well as the Pollock-Krasner House, the Springs General Store, and weekend farmers markets."

For more, click here. 15 Maritime Way, East Hampton