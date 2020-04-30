Property of the Week: Whitefield Condominiums in Southampton

155 Hill Street, Photo: Courtesy Town & Country Real Estate

Owning a massive estate can be daunting, and the constant upkeep of land is not necessarily a task everybody wants to have. For some, a condominium might be the perfect compromise--a beautiful home with the surrounding area maintained in immaculate condition without worry. Southampton's Whitefield Condominiums are luxe properties sitting on the historic Whitefield compound, originally designed by Stanford White in 1898.

This listing, by Nancy McGann and Emily King of Town & Country Real Estate at 155 Hill Street, features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms on two stories, a new kitchen and more, listed at $2.195 million. "This zen-like condo unit was recently renovated," McGann. "It sits in the heart of Southampton Village in the renowned Whitefield compound consisting of 16 acres of sprawling laws, meticulously kept gardens and specimen trees. Within the compound is a historical community music room, large indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces along with pool and tennis." The listing expands on benefits of living in the Whitefield community:

In the heart of Southampton Village the renowned Whitefield compound replete with 16+/-acres of sprawling lawns, meticulously kept gardens and specimen trees offers a new condominium unit to the market. Within the compound is a historical community music room and large indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces along with pool and tennis. Upon entering this bright and sunny south facing unit you will be embraced with a tranquil zen like feel. Completely renovated in 2013 this two story unit with beech wood floors throughout has 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. The first level offers new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living room with wood burning fireplace, dining area, full bath, a sun filled den and bonus storage room. On the second floor you will find a large master suite with ample closet space, two additional bedrooms and a second bath. Very close to Southampton's world class beaches, golf courses, shops and restaurants.

