Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Every season and time of year presents a new wave of business. This is the time of year when the rental market in the Hamptons and on the North Fork heats up. We asked real estate agents in the know for their take on this year’s rental market. How are the inventory, rental prices and economy affecting the demand?

Tyler Mattson|

HEDGEROW EXCLUSIVE PROPERTIES

BRIDGEHAMPTON

We’re already experiencing a strong start to the rental season, particularly at the high end. This momentum began in late 2024 and has carried through January and into February. While there are still many quality listings available, they’re moving quickly. I’d advise those looking to rent to act sooner rather than later to secure the best options. Rental prices, although down from their pandemic peaks, remain elevated. Interestingly, I’ve seen a resurgence of clients who haven’t rented in recent years, suggesting that those who sought alternatives during the pandemic are now returning to the market. Overall, I anticipate a very robust rental season.

Kieran Brew

SERHANT.

WATER MILL

It’s been a funny 12 months for Hamptons rentals, that’s for sure. Last August, we started to get calls for summer 2025. Which was crazy, because we had only booked most August 2024 rentals the month before! So here we are in February 2025 and next summer is already getting filled up. People who haven’t locked in a rental for this summer are finding slim pickings. The good news is that we’re adding new listings every day as more and more homeowners take advantage of the lucrative rental opportunities their homes can provide. Every year is different: last year was one of the toughest ones in a long time, but this year sure seems like it’s going to be a good one!

Judi Desiderio

WILLIAM RAVEIS, FORMERLY TOWN & COUNTRY

EAST HAMPTON

We have already written many leases. Some renewals mostly new rentals. Summertime is right around the corner, and many want to have their place secured. Ordinarily, President’s weekend is the time when most rentals are already spoken for. 2025 is revving up to be a great year.

Matt Breitenbach

COMPASS

SOUTHAMPTON

The rental market began heating up this fall, cooled briefly, and then rose. Since October, our team has closed $3 million in rental volume. A shift is occurring in the Hamptons rental market, one that’s taken years for landlords to grasp: Tenants now prefer shorter, longer, or non-traditional lease terms, and inventory is abundant. Landlords are realizing open listings are less effective. Over the past month, I’ve secured over $1 million in exclusive rentals with landlords who’ve struggled to rent in the past two years and now need broker representation.

Ashley J. Farrell

THE CORCORAN GROUP

WESTHAMPTON BEACH

Each year, as winter moves towards spring, rental inquiries begin to trickle in, and agents can never quite predict when the floodgates will open. This year, there was a huge influx of demand immediately after the new year. While this doesn’t necessarily translate into all renters signing leases, it is a strong indicator that would-be tenants are here, they’re looking, and are prepared to sign once the right home is available. February is bonus season in many industries, so that too usually results in an uptick in leases signed. Overall, 2025’s inventory does not seem to be as plentiful as it has been in the past. This can be a good thing for landlords but a potential challenge for tenants. Those looking in the “extremes,” ie.: the ultra-luxury and most affordable ends of the market struggle the most as demand in these categories exceeds supply. My advice for owners is to get your homes listed — and for seasonal renters, time kills all deals, so if you find what you want, grab it!

Harald Grant

SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

SOUTHAMPTON

We are already seeing a noticeable uptick in activity as we head into the season. With a strong economy and the recent election, it feels like the real estate market is gearing up for a busy stretch in both rentals and sales. Inventory is tight, so well-priced, well-presented properties are likely to be in high demand.

Sarah Doud

SAUNDERS & ASSOCIATES

BRIDGEHAMPTON

This year rentals are off to a steady start, but sales are strong out of the gate for 2025 — it’s possible the market may lose some renters to buying this season. Many repeat renters waited through the winter and Presidential election, and have now resumed their searches. Rentals are priced accurately, and homes with a heated pool continue to go first and fastest. Landlords who remain flexible on terms and dates stand to be the most competitive and will find the greatest success.

Janet Markarian

DANIEL GALE SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

GREENPORT

It’s looking like a busy rental season, judging by many early inquiries. Potential tenants seem to be seeking quality, pools, beaches, and/or water views. Good value is always sought after, but this season higher-end rentals are back in demand. What never changes, year to year, is the demand for tastefully furnished, tidy homes that are well-prepared for tenants. A good rental experience depends upon, not only conscientious tenants but a landlord who prepares the home to the best of their ability. As an agent it is always my pleasure to service my owner clients but also the opportunity to meet new, would-be home buyers. There’s no better way to explore the North Fork than to spend a few weeks in the area and learn firsthand all that this beautiful part of the world has to offer.