Real Estate Agents Lend a Hand

Giving back to our community, whether it is in Palm Beach, in the Hamptons or elsewhere, is one of our cornerstones at Schneps Media. Many real estate agents have formed partnerships with charitable organizations that they routinely support. Since this issue of Dan’s Papers Palm Beach is dedicated to charitable partnerships, we asked real estate agents what organizations they support and why. There are certainly many worthy causes, but which ones garner their biggest support and how can others get involved?

Ashley J. Farrell

The Corcoran Group

Westhampton Beach and Palm Beach

“I am a big supporter of Bideawee, the animal shelter in Westhampton Beach with branches in Manhattan and Wantagh. I have volunteered with them for nearly 10 years. My work has included everything from dog walks, baths and cleaning the shelter to transporting puppies to be on local news segments and finding commercial real estate space for a summer adoption pop-up. Bideawee will always be a very special place to me as they gave me my ‘baby’ Sammy, a 9-year-old (just this week!)

Rhodesian Ridgeback mix. I believe in Bideawee’s mission and have experienced firsthand how much they care for and love the animals they take in. One of the most impressive aspects of this organization is the analysis their team gives to every pet in their care. Volunteers work one-on-one with each dog or cat in hopes any negative behavior or fear can be modified. The shelter also offers veterinary services to the public. Sammy has been a patient since day one. Even through shots, poking, and prodding, Sammy loves her trips back to Bideawee … evidenced by the squeals which start as soon as we pull in the gates. Everyone remembers her, gives lots of hugs and kisses, plus cookies, the real way to her heart. This long-term relationship, in my opinion, shows how dedicated the organization is to their animals — not just for right now, but for the long run.”

Carla Christenson

ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

Jupiter

“As a top realtor in Palm Beach County, it’s important to give back to the community that has given so much to me. Chasin A Dream Foundation is an organization very dear to my heart, as it provides support to children who battle disabilities and life-threatening illnesses. From offering financial assistance to transportation and medical equipment, they go above and beyond to make a difference. I am involved in various aspects, contributing through monetary donations, organizing luncheons, procuring items for silent auctions, and bringing in benefactors. Through the organization, I had the opportunity to assist a family who underwent a life-altering tragedy. Memphis, who was six years old at the time, was in a car accident that took the life of her uncle and left her paralyzed from the neck down. The foundation provided a trained golden retriever puppy named Juliet to be her wheelchair companion. While training a dog like Juliet and acquiring the necessary equipment for a quadriplegic can be costly, the positive impact on Memphis’ life and the opportunity to gain independence is priceless. The organization has changed my life for the better and I encourage others to join this journey of making a difference.”

Alex and Margot Platt

The Platt Group

Compass

Boca Raton

We, as native South Floridians, have witnessed our community undergoes a remarkable transformation over the past decade. The surge and demand for Florida life since the pandemic helped put Boca Raton on the map. Despite the commonly held belief that Boca Raton is solely associated with affluence and luxury, the city also boasts a strong sense of community and giving back. We are truly blessed and find it fulfilling and important to give back to our local community, a community that has given so much to us. The organization that gets our focus and attention is The Place of Hope, a faith-based, state-licensed organization providing programs and services to children, youth, and families to end the cycles of abuse, neglect, homelessness, and human trafficking in our local communities. They are the largest, most diverse children and families organization spanning Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. The main goal is to help those we serve find healing and restoration, leading to a brighter future. To get involved or read more about them, please visit their website at placeofhope.com or contact us and we would be happy to make an introduction or tell you more!

Enzo Morabito

Douglas Elliman

Westhampton Beach and Sag Harbor

“I’m involved with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Westhampton Hurricane Robotics Booster Club. There is nothing more precious than life. Sloan Kettering and St. Jude give life back to people who thought that they just received a death sentence. I am a survivor, and my family and I are truly blessed to be able to live and have the means to support these wonderful organizations. Regarding the Westhampton Robotics Club, when I first met these brilliant young people, I thought they were the future of mankind.”

Michael Lorber

Douglas Elliman

New York City, Hamptons and Palm Beach

“I’m most involved with organizations that I have the pleasure to serve on the board of — mostly Babson College and amfAR. I graduated from Babson College in 2001 and have been an active alumnus since then. Education is one of the most important things in life and I am always encouraging friends to go back to school to further their learning. Babson changed me in so many ways and am grateful for those experiences. The other one that is dear to my heart is amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, which was founded by Elizabeth Taylor back in 1985. Our slogan says it all, ‘Making AIDS history.’ To date, we have awarded over $600 million in grants to research teams worldwide. This research has contributed to the development of drugs that keep people living with HIV alive every day around the globe — but we need a cure. Nearly 38 million people are living with HIV and I want to be part of the solution. We can be the generation that brings the HIV epidemic to an end. The best way to support or get involved is simply that we need to work together. Supporting an organization like amfAR that is dedicated to finding a cure is the only way.”

