In the spirit of the season, we invited New York’s busy real estate agents to unwrap the moments and closings that felt like true gifts this year. What do agents working in and around New York City consider the ultimate “gift” in New York real estate — a dream listing, a loyal client, or a smooth closing? Find out.

Matthew Wynter

BROWN HARRIS STEVENS

FOREST HILLS AND LONG ISLAND CITY

For me, the gift isn’t the dream listing or the seamless closing — which rarely ever happens. The best gift is when a client comes back a second or third time or sends a friend or family member my way. That’s the moment I know my work had real impact.

Peter Zaitzeff

SALES DIRECTOR | NEW DEVELOPMENT

SERHANT.

NEW YORK CITY

I find that the ultimate gift in real estate is undoubtedly a loyal client. All we have is relationships and the people we surround ourselves with. The deals and fast-paced nature of New York real estate can be attractive, but cultivating a true network of incredible individuals, both clients and colleagues alike, is what makes the industry so fulfilling.

Talia McKinney

THE TALIA MCKINNEY TEAM

SERHANT.

NEW YORK CITY

For me, the ultimate New York City real estate gift is the dream listing that checks every box. My next target is a $40 million listing, since the highest I have closed so far is $31.5 million. The perfect gift would be an all-cash deal that closes in under a week and leads to another referral in the same building at an even higher price, setting a building record. My best gift this year was a deal everyone told me would never close. An attorney flat-out told me to throw in the towel because of a permit issue. Instead of giving up, I stayed the course for four months even though the buyer wanted a quick close. It ended up closing all-cash for almost $8 million and it was one of the coolest properties I have ever sold. The buyers could have walked away at any point, but they loved the home so much that they waited it out. I do not blame them; it was special.

Dana Power

THE CORCORAN GROUP

CHELSEA/FLATIRON

In real estate, the greatest gift isn’t just closing a deal — it’s hearing, time and again, how much a client truly loves the home we discovered together. When a buyer or seller is really happy with the outcome I’ve helped them achieve, then hopefully I’ve created a client for life – and oftentimes a new friendship. When they share their joy with friends and family, it’s a reminder that this work is about more than just selling property. Instead, it’s about creating a foundation for life’s most meaningful moments. Knowing I played even a small part in that journey is something I carry with me forever. That kind of appreciation is what motivates me every single day — it’s why I do what I do.

Lauren (Kossover) Gallagher

SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

NEW YORK CITY & WESTCHESTER COUNTY

In New York real estate, the ultimate “gift” is a loyal client, someone who trusts you not just for a transaction but for the long haul. A dream listing is exciting and a smooth closing is a relief, but a client who comes back, refers to their friends, and lets you be part of the big moments is the real gift. This year brought a few that truly stayed with me. I worked with a family relocating from Italy to the Upper East Side who did not fully know what life here would look like. Watching them settle in and hearing that they already felt at home the moment they arrived at my welcome gift and curated neighborhood guide was a reminder of why this work matters. I also helped a Westchester buyer purchase her first home for her family. Hearing her say she never thought this would be possible, then receiving photos of her kids designing their rooms, and later having her send friends my way meant more to me than she will ever know. The loyalty, the trust, and the referrals that grow from those relationships are the gifts that stay with you long after a closing. At the end of the day, a repeat client, someone who chooses you again and again, is the greatest gift I could ever ask for in this business.

Susan DiSalvio

DANIEL GALE SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

BROOKLYN

As we near the end of the year, I reflect on what is the greatest gift in New York real estate for 2025. For me, it isn’t a dream listing or a smooth closing. It’s the people we meet along the way. How lucky I am to work not once, but twice, with a favorite client of mine, Virginia? Twelve years ago, I helped her find the perfect co-op across from Prospect Park. This year, I had the privilege of helping her sell it as she prepared for the next chapter in senior living. We truly had fun getting her home ready, looking through her memories, telling stories, laughing, and sometimes getting a little emotional. Being part of that full-circle moment reminded me how fast life goes and how fortunate we are to do what we do here in Brownstone Brooklyn. And since we’re on the subject of Brooklyn, here are my family and me in front of our home and the Christmas tree we planted when my son was born. It sits right on the streets of Carroll Gardens and has become part of our holiday tradition. Merry Christmas!