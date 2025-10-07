Surprising Shifts Define the Fall Hamptons Market

As we head into the fall season, what’s the most surprising trend you’ve noticed in the local real estate market? Whether it’s unexpected buyer behavior, shifts in pricing or demand, or inventory patterns you didn’t anticipate, what’s caught your attention most — and how do you see it shaping the market moving forward?

Martha Gundersen

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

BRIDGEHAMPTON

I think there is a lot more inventory coming on and the buyers have become more reticent and not as confident about moving quickly on deals. Every deal takes longer to put together and longer to come to fruition. I don’t think the pricing reflects the market quite yet. Unless interest rates make a substantial move lower the sellers will have to be patient or lower their asking price.

Christopher Covert

MODLIN GROUP HAMPTONS

BRIDGEHAMPTON

I think what has been most surprising so far this season is that the fall market started far earlier than usual. Usually, we have a fairly quiet August with clients enjoying their summers, and homes inaccessible because of rental occupancy. Generally, our buyers are not active until September. However, at least within our office, we experienced a surge in transactional activity in early August and I think some of that is based on so many in our buyer pool now holding primary residence in Florida and going back for school in early to mid-August. And even if it is a small portion of the overall buyer pool, increased activity triggers further activity, and it felt like lots of people jumped into the market far earlier than we have seen historically.

Robert Kohr

SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

EAST HAMPTON

After speaking with colleagues and agents from other firms, the consensus is clear: the first half of 2025 was marked by unpredictability and uncertainty. Influenced by global events and shifting buyer sentiment, the market saw slower activity in certain price points, with properties lingering longer than expected. Prices were not significantly reduced as buyers anticipated, while sellers maintained their position. What I’m seeing now in the second half of the year is increased activity across more price segments, with deals closing closer to list prices. It seems as if buyer confidence is higher, and the appeal of the Hamptons lifestyle continues to attract people from all over the world. In my boutique commercial business, retail spaces are commanding premium prices, driven by strong demand from international buyers and tenants. These are all encouraging signs as we head into 2026.

Kieran Brew

SERHANT.

BRIDGEHAMPTON

Amagansett popped off again. I don’t know why it surprises me, but every time I think it’s played out or plateaued, it snaps like a rubber band. It seemed like this time it might finally be done, though. Homes were sitting at exorbitant prices, going nowhere fast. Then the first domino fell on Hand Lane, and the others have fallen in line. Not just setting records… obliterating them — $23 million on St. Mary’s Lane, $16.5 million on Meeting House, 15-year-old houses over $12 million. And now we’re back to near-zero inventory and buyers are going to start wondering what happened. You slept on it, that’s what happened. Don’t ever sleep on Amagansett. You’ll wake up with an expensive hangover.

Noble Black

The Corcoran Group

Sag Harbor

Heading into fall, the most notable trend is how selective buyers have become. Properties that are well-priced, move-in ready, and in desirable locations continue to move quickly and often command a premium. Meanwhile, homes that are overpriced or need work are lingering on the market. We are also seeing a slight increase in inventory compared to the summer months giving buyers more choice, although supply overall remains constrained. This added selection hasn’t weakened demand for quality listings but highlights the importance of pricing and presentation. At the same time, buyers are proceeding more cautiously, with interest rates and the broader economy keeping them focused on due diligence. For sellers, this creates a clear opportunity: those who price realistically and present their homes well are still achieving strong results, while properties misaligned with the current conditions risk sitting on the market.

Penelope Moore

SAUNDERS & ASSOCIATES

SHELTER ISLAND

A shift in late August saw buyers consider homes, some listed for over a year and make offers that sellers welcomed. This pattern has carried into the fall and may surprise many in the year-end data.