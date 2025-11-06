Autumn Appeal: The Home Amenities Buyers Can’t Resist

With a location on the canal and a three-tiered deck for outdoor entertaining, the house at 1166 Hastings Circle in Baldwin Harbor is asking $1,475,000. Matthew Korman of Douglas Elliman has the listing.

Pumpkin spice isn’t the only thing trending this fall — so are certain home features. We asked Long Island agents in the know: What’s one feature or amenity buyers are asking for more often in Long Island homes this autumn?

Matthew Korman

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

FRANKLIN SQUARE

Long Island buyers are increasingly seeking homes that offer the potential to create functional, multi-season outdoor spaces. They want backyards and patios that can be enjoyed year-round. Features like outdoor kitchens, fire pits, and covered seating areas allow homeowners to cook, entertain, and relax as temperatures drop. Buyers are envisioning an outdoor living space that extends the home’s interior, providing a place to gather, unwind, and enjoy Long Island’s changing seasons.

Kate DiGregorio

THE CORCORAN GROUP

CUTCHOGUE

Buyers are increasingly asking for outdoor spaces that are both relaxing and functional for entertaining. Our lush landscapes and the ability to have one’s own private oasis are big reasons why our region appeals to so many people. There are a lot of great dining, shopping, and recreational opportunities within easy reach, but sometimes nothing beats relaxing in comfort at home. On the North Fork, where properties are often surrounded by beautiful natural settings and waterfront views, buyers want to spend more time outside — whether it’s morning coffee with a view, lounging by the pool, or enjoying the sunset from a patio or deck. 6370 Skunk Lane in Cutchogue perfectly captures that lifestyle, featuring a second-floor patio with endless water views and set within the tranquil beauty of the surrounding trees and nature.

Ashley Tucker and Alyce Tucker

DANIEL GALE SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

WHEATLEY

This fall, Long Island buyers are placing a strong emphasis on homes that offer both curb appeal and a move-in-ready lifestyle. Clean, decluttered spaces that feel open and neutral continue to attract the most attention, as they allow buyers to easily envision their own style and future in the home. Updated kitchens that flow seamlessly into bright, inviting great rooms remain top priorities, as do modern bathrooms and spacious en-suite bedrooms that provide a sense of comfort and privacy. With more people working from home, dedicated office space has become an essential feature rather than a luxury. Outdoor living continues to be highly sought-after, with buyers imagining backyards that can evolve into true retreats- complete with room for a pool, spa, fire pit, or pergola-covered lounge area. Buyers want spaces that extend their living area beyond the interior and create an all-season haven for entertaining and relaxation. Even as demand for turnkey homes grows, properties with potential still hold appeal for those eager to customize and create something uniquely their own

Molly Deegan

BRANCH REAL ESTATE GROUP

SEA CLIFF

This fall, Long Island buyers are zeroing in on energy efficiency as rising utility costs are making smart, sustainable homes more appealing than ever. Upgraded insulation, energy-efficient windows and smart thermostats are near the top of the must-have list. Buyers are also looking for homes with newer heating and cooling systems, EV charging stations, and low-maintenance exteriors that help cut costs over time. At the same time, comfort and convenience remain key. Modern, open kitchens with high-end appliances and finished basements for flexible living are still very much in demand. Outdoor spaces are also high on wish lists— especially yards that include fire pits, hot tubs, and covered patios perfect for enjoying fall evenings. Whether they’re first-time buyers or trading up, Long Islanders want homes that feel both efficient and enjoyable, where sustainability meets style, and every season feels a little easier to live in (and pay for!).

Nick Campasano

THE AGENCY

BAY SHORE

This fall, one of the top requests from Long Island buyers, especially younger ones, is a dedicated second living space. Whether it’s a den, media room, home office, or even a “she shed” or “man cave,” buyers are craving flexible areas that can adapt to their lifestyle. After years of remote work and more time spent at home, many want spaces that offer privacy, creativity, or entertainment without leaving the house. Open floor plans are still appealing, but today’s trend leans toward homes with defined zones: a cozy den for movie nights, a finished basement for gatherings, or a converted garage for hobbies and side hustles. Combined with the ongoing interest in accessory apartments or guest suites that can double as income-producing units, this desire for versatility is shaping how homes are being marketed and renovated across Long Island. Buyers want homes that can do more — for work, relaxation, and life balance — all under one roof.

