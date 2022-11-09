Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

With the holidays coming up, the Hamptons real estate community is thinking about ways to give back.

For example, Saunders & Associates is holding its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive to help support local food pantries, which has shifted to monetary support instead of canned goods.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the food drive meant thousands of donations were dropped off at Saunders’ five offices in the Hamptons, as the real estate brokerage has been holding the drive since 2014.

A GoFundMe campaign now directly collects monetary donations that will be matched dollar-for-dollar by Saunders with 100% going directly to food pantries on the South Fork.

In 2020 and 2021, Saunders agents, staff and the community raised more than $140,000, including the matching donation.

“Far too many experience food insecurity in the Hamptons, and no family should go hungry,” Senior Vice President of Operations Colleen Saunders, who helms the drive, says of the campaign. “It’s a great cause—helping families share happy holiday memories — and an easy way to support the local community. We thank everyone for their contributions this year and in the past.”

Donations will be divided between the Bridgehampton Community Food Pantry, the Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreational Center, the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Westhampton Beach, the East Hampton Food Pantry, the Springs Food Pantry, the Montauk Food Pantry, Heart of the Hamptons Southampton Food Pantry, the Hampton Bays Food Pantry and Shelter Island Food Pantry.

Community members can contribute to the fund by clicking here.

Holiday Pet Portraits

The Bill Williams Team at Compass will sponsor an annual Holiday Pet Portrait day to raise money and awareness for the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons. The event will be held on Saturday, December 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Compass office at 63 Main Street in East Hampton.

This year, renowned photographer Chris Appoldt, who has a portfolio that includes both celebrities and dogs, will be taking the photos. Those who bring their pets are asked to make a donation of their choice.

Adoptable dogs from ARF Hamptons will also be on hand, as Williams hopes to find some dogs their forever homes.

Last year, more than 40 dogs and families posed for photo sessions, raising over $500 for ARF Hamptons.

Winter Coat Drive

Town & Country Real Estate is holding a winter coat and accessories drive at its offices across the East End from now until December 1. The donations of coats and the like will be donated to Maureen’s Haven, Heart of the Hamptons, The Retreat and John’s Homeless Shelter.

Town & Country has offices in Montauk, East Hampton, Bridgehampton, Southampton, Westhampton Beach, Mattituck and Greenport.

East End Real Estate News

East End Real Estate News