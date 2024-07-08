Real Estate Roundtable: Beating the Heat and Still Closing Deals

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Summer 2024 is likely to be one of the hottest on record in the United States, according to meteorologists. Widespread heat began even before summer officially began with above-average temperatures hitting the East Coast. When temps rise, we wonder how agents stay calm, cool and collected in the summer heat. In between running around to open houses to contending with the extra heavy summer traffic and the regular rigors of the East End real estate market, we ask some of the busiest agents: What’s your best advice for staying cool?

Viktoria Wiberg

TROVE TEAM

COMPASS

In navigating the summer heat while managing the demands of the real estate market, I’ve learned that maintaining a balance between organization and self-care is essential. Firstly, staying organized allows me to plan my schedule strategically, minimizing idle time and spending more time at client meetings and open houses. This not only helps me stay efficient but also keeps stress levels down. Prioritizing self-care is equally crucial. I make sure to schedule breaks in cool environments to recharge, especially during peak heat hours. Hydration is key, so I always keep my car stocked with water to stay refreshed and alert throughout the day. Taking these measures not only helps me stay physically cool but also mentally composed, enabling me to provide top service to my clients even during the hottest summer days.

Melissa Principi

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

CUTCHOGUE & HUNTINGTON

Even in a heatwave, I remind buyers that the East End stays a few degrees cooler than anywhere in New York because of our maritime climate. I try to set up all of my appointments early in the day between 9 and 11 a.m. or later in the evening between 5 and 7 p.m. Office time is usually mid-day. It is so important to get to showings or open houses early and kick the AC way down, or remind sellers to do it remotely. Buyers want to feel a cool rush of air when the door opens and be able to take their time in a house that is a summer retreat. Another trick is to ask my sellers if it’s okay to stash a small case of FIJI Water in the fridge. Potential buyers, other agents, and even home inspectors love being offered a cool drink upon arrival, especially one that reminds people of being on vacation. Our open houses are usually on the earlier side of the weekend because buyers want to see the house first thing and then head to the beach – and so do I!

Lisa Locorriere

THE AGENCY

BAY SHORE

The summer is upon us and as the temperature rises so do the challenges of the real estate market on Long Island. The East End, synonymous with luxury, features high-end boutiques, gourmet dining, upscale accommodations and beautiful beaches, becoming a vibrant hub of activity, making traffic and congestion very challenging. As a real estate agent with The Agency specializing in waterfront properties, the summertime is always a bustling season for me. The longer daylight hours provide more opportunities for showings hence longer workdays. There is heightened interest in waterfront homes with clients eager to explore available listings and envision themselves enjoying the waterfront lifestyle. However, dealing with the heat and traffic requires a blend of strategic planning and patience. You will always find me in lightweight summer clothing, a water bottle in hand and fashionable sunglasses. I try to efficiently plan my schedule ahead of time to bypass heavy traffic and allow myself extra time to reduce stress. When stuck in traffic on a 90-degree day, I maintain a positive mindset by practicing mindfulness, setting my air conditioning on high and jamming to my favorite tunes. Although frustrating at times, my passion for real estate keeps me going! Ultimately, helping my clients achieve their dreams, building lasting relationships and continuously growing in an ever-changing industry makes me feel blessed that I get to do what I love every day.

Joanie Woletsky

FIRE ISLAND SALES AND RENTALS

I am lucky enough to be a Fire Island agent. The island is often five to 10 degrees cooler than the mainland due to the summer breeze, but it certainly does get hot out here. Due to the absence of cars, we end up doing plenty of walking and bike riding, and in turn, sweating! For relief, we usually take quick breaks in the office to soak up the air conditioning and take a drink of electrolyte water. Overall, the summer is our busiest time on Fire Island, and we love it!

Holly Brainard and Michael O’Dwyer

THE O’DWYER BRAINARD TEAM

DANIEL GALE SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

STONY BROOK

Well, our beautiful coastal beaches provide immediate relief! Not only do we have outstanding waves and locations on the south shore, but the sunset views on the north shore can’t be beat. Next, there are numerous theaters and live shows in climate-controlled environments you can attend without heading to Manhattan, so that provides a wonderful respite. Finally, we may reconnect with many of our clients who have purchased property with inground pools. It provides the perfect environment to cool off and catch up!

Leslie Anastasi

BRANCH REAL ESTATE

SEA CLIFF

One of the most essential traits a successful real estate agent can possess is grace under pressure, no matter what the environment or temperature! To stay calm, cool and collected during a heat wave, an agent has to be well prepared. Agents should dress accordingly, wear comfortable shoes, stay hydrated, and most importantly, always place the clients’ needs first. Keep in mind that not everyone moves at the same pace, so schedule time to decompress and take breaks! As unbearable and uncomfortable as the heat can be, it’s worth contending with to get the deal done.

The time has come to head to the beach to cool off. (GettyImages)

Nothing beats a pool during summer. (freepik.com)