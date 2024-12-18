Real Estate Roundtable: Gifting for the Holidays

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

While the holiday season is about more than presents, gift-giving (and getting) is certainly on everyone’s mind right now. Santa’s list surely shows that many East End grown-ups are wishing for luxurious items for their homes and properties, but since we can’t see the list for ourselves, we will turn elsewhere for answers. Since real estate agents often are treated to seeing some of the most beautiful homes, they also tend to see some beautiful home items. Which ones would they love to “unwrap” for Christmas? Or which ones are on their shopping lists for loved ones this holiday season?

Mala Sander

The Corcoran Group

Sag Harbor

Who’s been good this year? Here are a few items on my list that are sure to please even those with the most discerning taste. How about a gorgeous William Yeoward caviar server? This set provides spectacular crystal receptacles for both the ice and the caviar. Of course, it should be wrapped (on ice) with a nice tin of Ossetra or Beluga caviar. For extra credit, include potato chips, crème fraiche, and a nice bottle of Veuve Clicquot or the newest vodka brand, American! They make a unique vodka blend that includes all of the classic ingredients of wheat, potato, rye, and corn. And who wouldn’t love one of the gorgeous Hermès cashmere throws? They come in a range of neutral shades – or pick a color that goes with the décor of the gift recipient’s home. Someone close to me will be getting a silver serving tray from Christofle this Christmas. It’s perfect for bar drinks and needless to say, a silver-plated bowl for nuts would be a perfect go-with.

Mariah J. Mills

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Greenport

As a real estate agent, I’m fortunate to see some truly stunning homes, and the holidays are the perfect time to bring a little of that luxury and comfort into your own space—or gift it to someone else. This year, I’m all about coziness. My top picks for “unwrapping” include a cashmere throw blanket, perfect for chilly East End evenings by the fire. A set of artisanal candles with scents like cedarwood or spiced vanilla can instantly make a home feel warm and inviting. For those who love entertaining, a stylish charcuterie board or a set of hand-blown wine glasses adds a touch of elegance to gatherings. And let’s not forget the practical luxury of a top-tier espresso machine for those brisk winter mornings. A cozy home isn’t just about items—it’s about creating a space that welcomes and soothes, making these gifts as thoughtful as they are functional.

Martha Gundersen

Douglas Elliman

Bridgehampton

I enjoy gifting books, especially those of local artists, architects, and photographers from the Hamptons community where my clients live and own homes. There are so many talented local people here and I love to share their work. For instance, a friend of mine just published a charming book called Walk with Me: Hamptons that is filled with gorgeous photography of the East End and I can’t wait to gift it this year! There are also some amazing photographers out of Montauk who shoot beach and surf photos that make beautiful and giftable keepsakes for the home. I also like to give curated wine and/or baked goods from a local bakery like Carissa’s or a local farmers market like Amber Waves Farm or Balsam Farms. Any gift that relates to the community where the recipient lives, whether it be from a local artist, writer, or chef, is sure to be a meaningful and memorable one!

Ann Ciardullo and Keith Green

Sotheby’s International Realty

East Hampton

Gift-giving among those who already have “everything” is challenging at best. People who are lucky enough to have homes in the Hamptons, are usually lucky enough to have everything they could possibly want. These days we hear people focused more on “Experiences” than “Things.” For example, we love it when we visit homes that have stacks of Playbill on the coffee table….because it means that they share our passion for theater. Last year we found our stockings stuffed with Broadway shows for every winter month. (What a wonderful excuse to visit the greatest city on Earth for a long weekend!) This year we’re giving each other summer season passes for Bay Street Theater’s three main stage productions. If Bay Street’s 2025 summer season is anything like 2024, then we are in for an amazing summer of incredible theater. A subscription for all three shows is only about $300. We just called the box office and they sent us something to print out for our stocking. What do you give the person who has everything? Pleasure. You simply give them pleasure!

Bianca D’Alessio

Nest Seekers International The Masters Division

New York City and the Hamptons

As a real estate professional, I’m fortunate to experience homes that redefine luxury, inspiring my holiday wish list and gift ideas. This season, here are a few gifts at the top of the list — the Dr. Grossman Red Light Therapy Device — the ultimate self-care addition for radiant skin. For wellness enthusiasts, the Clearlight Sanctuary Full Spectrum Infrared Sauna is at the top of my list, offering cutting-edge technology for detoxification, relaxation, and wellness right at home. Alternatively, for those who love a rejuvenating chill, the Plunge Cold Plunge Tub is a fantastic addition to any wellness space. To elevate cozy evenings, the iconic Hermès throw blanket seamlessly combines warmth and timeless elegance. For an experience gift, a massage at Gurney’s Montauk Seawater Spa, widely regarded as the best spa in the Hamptons, promises unparalleled relaxation with treatments featuring ocean-fed seawater pools and serene views. And for the wine connoisseurs in my life, hiring a Sommelier Company to build out their at-home wine collection is an indulgent way to transform their space into a personal wine haven. And last but certainly not least – as it will be by far my favorite gift this holiday season – for the avid readers in my life, I’d recommend picking up my newly released book, Mastering Intentions: 10 Practices to Amplify Your Power and Lead with Lasting Impact, available for preorder on Amazon. These items strike the perfect balance between practical luxury and thoughtful indulgence, making them ideal for gifting—or receiving—this holiday season.

Beatriz Moitinho

The Fusion Team

SERHANT.

New York City

My clients just purchased a stunning $4.7 million property in the West Village. They’re a young couple who love to entertain, and the home is perfect for their lifestyle. One of its standout features is an unfinished basement with a beautiful red brick room — ideal for a wine cellar. They’re planning to transform it into a space where they can host guests, whether in their elegant formal dining room or the living room with 13-foot ceilings. For their closing gift, I knew it had to be something special to match their vision. I selected a set of Baccarat wine glasses and a decanter, the perfect complement to their future wine cellar and gatherings to come.

Daniel Kandinov

The DNK Team

The Corcoran Group

New York City and Southampton

When it comes to the holidays, I find the best gifts for clients are those with a personal, sentimental touch and those that can be appreciated for years to come. Gifts don’t have to be over the top in order to have an impact. For example, one of my team’s favorite items for our buyer clients is a framed portrait of their new home. There are a few different artists out there that make these portraits and paired with a high-quality frame, it’s a perfect, thoughtful gift that – as an added bonus – will always remind them of the work we did in helping them secure their dream home. Another present that is always a chic hit for those clients who love entertaining is barware, such as a beautiful decanter from Baccarat or Tiffany, for example. I love this gift because it’s a standout piece they will always use when enjoying their home, especially when hosting friends and family during this joyous time of year.

Amy Kirincic

The Agency

North Fork

As a realtor, I’m fortunate to share in the joy of watching my clients settle into beautiful homes. But as anyone who’s moved knows, it takes time and intention to truly make a house feel like a home — a space to unwind, recharge, and create lasting memories. That’s why, this holiday season, I’m recommending Collected Co., a home organization and design brand based on the East End of Long Island. Collected Co. specializes in transforming spaces into calm, functional environments that are as beautiful as they are practical. Through expert tips, hands-on organization, and beautifully styled spaces, they create homes that feel effortlessly inviting. They also offer thoughtful gift recommendations that add both style and joy — without adding clutter. Whether it’s organizational tools or design accents, Collected Co. makes it simple to elevate any space with beauty and order. This holiday season, give the gift of comfort and calm. Whether buying, selling, or settling in, a well-organized and thoughtfully styled home brings both personal comfort and lasting value to your property.

Tanya Fuchs

Ramsay Realtors

Bay Shore

When choosing a closing/holiday gift for clients, I always give something more suited to their personalities and unique styles. I also want to express my appreciation for your hiring me and entrusting me to one of the most significant financial transactions in their families’ lives. My clients know I live on Fire Island, so a painted shell with the new home they bought (or sold) is personal for both of them while remembering who assisted them. Another house gift I like is a low-maintenance house plant or a tree or rose bush that the family can plant together. If my clients have children (the two- or four-legged kind), I set up “mini family photo shoots” with a local photographer. During these shoots, clients can frame their favorite photos and use them for that year’s holiday cards. A personalized Christmas tree ornament also makes a great gift. Of course, a nice bottle of wine or champagne with a set of crystal glasses is always a winner, as is a gift card to a nice local restaurant or small business that sells items for the home. Last year, during the holidays, I stopped by all of my local client’s homes and gave them a sugar cookie beach house kit (rather than the traditional gingerbread house). This was a big hit as the families did it together when the kids were off school. I’m also an amateur photographer and will send all my past, present, and future clients a holiday card showcasing one of my favorite photos from that past year. I also like to create handmade gifts; I’m into decoupaging glass plates and clam/oyster shells or making beachy shell/glass bead mobiles/ curtains. Again, what I have given in the past all depends on my client’s styles and tastes. When receiving gifts, I love getting anything my husband and I can use often. Anything indoor or outdoor, kitchen-related or indoor/ outdoor, garden-related, is always at the top of my list.

Damian Ross

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Sea Cliff and Greenvale

The holiday season is a time for gratitude and celebration, and there’s no better way to thank my clients than with a meaningful, high-quality gift. One of my favorites is a customengraved cutting board—a timeless piece that’s both personal and practical. Designed to commemorate the special day they purchased their new home, it’s more than just a kitchen essential; it’s a beautiful reminder of a milestone moment. The engraved details add a personal touch that makes each board unique, turning it into a cherished keepsake that blends seamlessly with any home’s style. Whether used for entertaining or displayed as a decorative piece, this gift is a thoughtful way to show my clients how much I value being part of their journey.

Jennifer DeSane

Branch Real Estate Group

Sea Cliff

As someone who spends a great deal of time photographing beautiful homes, I have learned that the most inviting spaces tend to be ones that are thoughtfully designed with unique and personal items that reflect the owner’s personality. Every home has a story to tell, and the holiday season is a great time to seek out luxurious, artisanal items that bring those stories to life. One-of-a-kind pieces often evoke a sense of uniqueness and style that can elevate any space. Stores like Frost Ceramics in Sea Cliff offer stunning, handcrafted pottery and textiles that serve as both functional pieces and works of art. These items add an organic, bespoke touch to a home. Restoration Oak in Glenwood Landing is also a personal favorite, showcasing beautiful, customdesigned furniture and décor with a focus on artisanal craftsmanship. From handcrafted wood pieces to curated collections of home accessories, items from this shop make a home feel warm and inviting, adding layers of texture and character. Whether it’s a reclaimed wood dining table or a hand-carved sculpture, these pieces bring a rich, worldly aesthetic to any space. Artisanal items not only enhance the design of a home, they invite you in to the life that happens within its walls. Gifts from these stores support the local economy, and will bring beauty, craftsmanship, and a personal touch to a home this holiday season. I certainly have items from both of these establishments on my list this year!

Maria Babaev

Douglas Elliman

Roslyn

As someone who spends time in some of the most stunning homes, I’m always inspired by beautiful, thoughtful details that elevate living spaces. This holiday season, I’m all about gifting (and receiving!) timeless luxury items for the home. On my wish list? A statement piece like a handcrafted Italian marble vase or a set of artisan candles to create a cozy ambiance. For loved ones, I’m eyeing stylish coffee table books, plush throws, or bespoke charcuterie boards for entertaining. It’s all about finding pieces that combine elegance and functionality — gifts that bring joy to everyday life while adding a touch of sophistication to any space.

Robin Citriniti

Netter Beach Estates

Fire Island

For my clients who are first-time home buyers on Fire Island, I have two standard gifts: either a bike or a wagon. On Fire Island, you are going to need them both. As for my clients, who are also boaters, a monogrammed canvas bag from L. L. Bean is my standby. They will put it to good use! Regarding gifts for my colleagues and co-workers, you can’t go wrong with gift certificates from Willy Nilly Trading Company or Drew Patrick Spa. Both are always appreciated. Willy Nilly has so many nice things, with Vera Bradly and Brighton being some of the brands they carry, and nobody beats their Christmas store selection. You can pamper yourself at Drew Patrick with a facial or a massage, but Drew Patrick’s first floor now has a full retail shop where you can shop for clothes and goods for your home. It’s one of the best-kept secrets on Long Island, and that gift card will get a lot of mileage.

This story was compiled from the Real Estate Roundtable articles in Behind The Hedges’ three December editions in Dan’s Papers, Dan’s Papers New York City and the Long Island Press. Click to read each of the full digital editions. For previous Real Estate Roundtable columns, click here, including more gift ideas from past seasons.