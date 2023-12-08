Real Estate Roundtable: More Holiday Gift Ideas

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

As the holiday season fast approaches, the frantic search for the perfect holiday gift for everyone on your list begins. Whether it’s a long or short list, there are all sorts of gifts needed, from our closest family members to clients. We were curious to know what are gifts of choice that some of our favorite real estate agents like to dole out this time of year. Perhaps it’s an item they received and absolutely had to share with others, or it could be an item they have noticed at a listing that now they are hoping to receive themselves. However they found it, hopefully, their ideas will help you check everyone off your list with ease.

Edgar Iglesias

SERHANT.

South Shore

My favorite time of year has always been the holiday season. There is magic in the air around people gathering, reconnecting, and spending time together. Every year, I like to take time to reconnect with past clients and be part of their holiday season by visiting them, and dropping off a customized ornament while being dressed up as a famous holiday character. There are clients that I can only see during this time of year, and we use this time as a moment to catch up show me their homes, talk to the kids that were so little and now are grown, and also get to take our annual photos. This is not only tradition but allows me to feel like I am part of the family and get to cherish these moments with them.

Kristen Hertler

Branch Real Estate Group

Sea Cliff

She’s making a list and checking it twice! The holidays can be overwhelming finding the perfect gift for our family (as a mom of two girls, their list is long these days!). When it comes to gifting my clients around the holidays, I have found that personalization makes the best gift. First stop, The Islands in Garden City. I absolutely love gifting their monogram letter door sign, which is a timeless and chic piece that makes a great addition to any family’s new home. Next stop, is Michael White’s studio, a local artist who has made some of the most beautiful “portraitures” of scenes around Long Island. Michael can be commissioned to bring to life your client’s new or previous home in a beautiful watercolor painting. Last stop, is an easy but fun and thoughtful gift – a cocktail-making kit! What better way for your clients to kick off their new beginning than with the ingredients to make their favorite cocktail in their new home? There are a few companies that offer this, but a favorite of mine is Cocktail Courier. Cheers to a bright, healthy and successful year!

Angela Boyer-Stump

Sotheby’s International Realty

Bridgehampton

When the leaves turn and Thanksgiving is upon us, I know it’s time to start getting my holiday gift list in order. I start early with a family tradition of scouring the web to find fun holiday pajamas for my kids. Now in their early 20s, they still appease me and jump into their “jammies” for a cozy, lazy Christmas morning to gather around the tree to see what Santa has delivered. Some of my other favorite holiday gifts include L.A. Burdick chocolates (the little snowmen are always a big holiday hit) and who doesn’t love Sotheby’s champagne with a pretty red bow? I tend to be a big online shopper for my family but local restaurants like La Parmigiana in Southampton make wonderful gift baskets stuffed with loads of delicious treats that are perfect for hostess gifts this time of the year. With so much entertaining going on, I feel like gift baskets, chocolates and bubbly are a great way to spread holiday cheer! Wishing everyone a healthy, happy holiday season filled with delicious treats and smiles!

Jennie Katz

Blue Island Homes

Bellmore

In the spirit of giving during this holiday season, I’ve noticed that many of my fellow real estate agents, including myself, enjoy gifting thoughtful items that resonate with the essence of home. After all, our profession is deeply intertwined with the concept of finding the perfect place to call home. One popular choice among real estate agents is personalized home décor. Whether it’s custom-made wall art that captures a memorable location or monogrammed home accessories, these gifts add a personal touch to any living space. It’s a wonderful way to show appreciation for clients and colleagues alike. Another trend I’ve observed is the gift of experiences. Real estate agents often opt for gifting experiences like spa days, gourmet cooking classes, or wine-tasting tours. These experiences provide a break from the hustle and bustle of property transactions and allow recipients to relax and unwind. Ultimately, the best gifts come from the heart and reflect the unique connections we’ve created with our clients and partners. So, whether it’s a heartfelt note, a carefully chosen item, or a memorable experience, the goal is to spread holiday cheer and gratitude within the real estate community and beyond.

Maggie Keats

Douglas Elliman

Port Washington

With everything that is going on in the world, the holidays definitely feel different this year but I am still feeling the desire to be festive, if appropriate. My gifts this year are centered around comfort, nourishment, and finding a bit of beauty in an otherwise difficult time. Many of my friends and clients will be receiving amaryllis bulbs from the Amaryllis Bulb Company. Watching these tubers progress daily until they explode into the most audacious blooms is a wonderful antidote to Mother Nature’s December “blahs.” For those less botanically inclined, I will be sending L.A. Burdick’s precious chocolate mice with silk tails and two-color chocolate penguins, both packaged in little wooden crates. They’re irresistible. Shopping local, nothing’s better than a luxe throw from Missoni and Sferra (Imperial China in Roslyn) because we all deserve to snuggle up in style; stunning cashmere sweaters from Lisa Yang (Julianne in Port Washington); and of course, a book is always the perfect gift and the friendly and capable staff at the Locust Valley Bookstore will make sure each of my recipients gets just the right title. You also can’t go wrong with a scrumptious fruit pie or some local honey from Young’s Farm (Old Brookville) or a swoon-worthy coconut layer cake from Diane’s Bakery (Roslyn). On behalf of my customers, clients, friends and neighbors, I am supporting local charities in my hometown of Port Washington, organizations that work tirelessly to improve the quality of life in our community. To all, I wish you peace, good health and the company of those you love.

Looking for more ideas? Check out our Hamptons version of this article, click here.

This article appeared in the December 2023 edition of Behind The Hedges Powered by the Long Island Press. Read the full digital edition here.