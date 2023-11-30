Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

As the holiday season is upon us, the frantic search for the perfect holiday gift for everyone on your list begins. Whether it’s a long or short list, there are all sorts of gifts needed, from our closest family members to clients. We were curious to know what are gifts of choice that some of our favorite real estate agents like to dole out this time of year. Perhaps it’s an item they received and absolutely had to share with others, or it could be an item they have noticed at a listing that now they are hoping to receive themselves. However they found it, hopefully, their ideas will help you check everyone off your list with ease.

Andrea Ackerman

BROWN HARRIS STEVENS

BRIDGEHAMPTON

“I love the holiday season. It’s a time of creativity, trying to figure out the perfect gift for each and every person who is important to me. In the past few years, my go-to source has been the Museum of Modern Art, also known as MOMA. Scrolling through their merchandise, every now and then, I come across an item that rings my bell, and I know that’s the perfect fit for a special person. There are a myriad of choices, and everything is of excellent quality. Most are designed by famous artists and craftsmen. My 14-year-old granddaughter is getting a Polaroid camera, a throwback retro version. It offers instant gratification, and we know how 14-year-olds are. I have also ordered, for various family members, beautiful multicolored glass salad utensils, a flask, and a magnificent colorful knife set. They offer everything from boxes of fancy pop-up note cards to chic furniture. Take a look. Enjoy the search.”

Geoff Darnell

BROWN HARRIS STEVENS

PALM BEACH

“Around the holidays, my clients and friends always appreciate locally sourced foods such as produce from Swank Specialty Produce or breads or prepared meals from Aioli in West Palm Beach.”

Elliot Machado

SERHANT.

PALM BEACH

“My favorite holiday item to gift is Thanksgiving! I gift the option of two pies — pumpkin or apple — and I hand deliver them usually dressed as a turkey. I then finish off the year with a “Happy New Year” card with a picture of the team in the mail. Customers really love the one on one time even if it’s just for a couple of minutes!”

Ashley J. Farrell

THE CORCORAN GROUP

WESTHAMPTON BEACH AND PALM BEACH

“A White & Warren cashmere wrap is a luxurious gift for anyone on your list. This is the closest thing to a blanket you can reasonably wear in public. It’s a little pricey, but sign up for their mailing list, promo codes are sent frequently. For the men in your life, Mugsy jeans/pants. Finally, a pair of stretchy jeans if he wants to break out some dance moves at the holiday party. For your furry friend and pet parents, a Furbo Pet Camera. Furbo helps you keep an eye on your dog, talk to them, and share treats, all while away from home. Looking to be thoughtful on a budget? Years ago, my aunt saved my Christmas card and returned it in a beautiful picture frame. It was one of the most touching gifts I’ve received. Every year since, I buy a Pottery Barn Dated Frame (they’re engraved with the year) and add my Christmas card. I place the frames around the house as holiday decorations and reminders of the wonderful memories of Christmases past. As for me, I’m hoping Santa brings red wine (bold cabs!) and some good books. I wouldn’t say no to shoes or a bag either. Happy holidays!”

Susan Breitenbach

THE CORCORAN GROUP

BRIDGEHAMPTON

“I try to support the community and shop locally in the Hamptons during the holidays (and year-round!) as much as possible. Stevenson’s in Southampton is a wonderful place for toys, and they actually give you reward points for shopping there! Topiaire is my go-to for flowers, holiday arrangements, and centerpieces to set the right festive mood; and Ralph Lauren now has ideal housewarming presents. I can find something for everyone there. The Milk Pail in Water Mill is great for local apples and pies which make great gifts for hosts of seasonal gatherings. For fun, inexpensive jewelry and children’s clothes, Illusions in Sag Harbor is a great first stop. Also, Stella & Ruby which my granddaughter loves is also nearby. The Hamptons are truly an amazing place to spend the holidays, from the Halloween parades, pumpkin and apple picking, and corn mazes of fall to tree lighting and visiting Santa during winter. The restaurants are all open and buzzing as well. It’s a beautiful time of year!”

Terry Thompson

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

SOUTHAMPTON

“What I love most about the holiday season is the opportunity to give back to our community. There are hundreds of local families that struggle to make ends meet. I enjoy working with our local organizations and schools to bring the holidays home. I often work with Hamptons Community Outreach, Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, and the wonderful social workers in our schools who organize “Santa’s Wish Lists” so each child receives exactly what they need. Surprisingly, kids ask for the simplest gifts that we may take for granted. Puffer coats, hoodies, sweatpants, and sneakers top their wish lists. I round up my “elf” friends, head to the Big Box stores and pile up the deals. It is so rewarding and fun!”

This article appeared in the November 2023 edition of Behind The Hedges magazine. For past Real Estate Roundtables, click here.