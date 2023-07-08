Long Island Outdoor Kitchens: A Pinch of Luxury, a Dash of Resale Value

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Outdoor kitchens are becoming increasingly popular in homes both big and small in size. It seems these days you don’t have to live in a McMansion to have an outdoor kitchen. They not only improve upon a backyard oasis, even if it is only for three seasons, but they also increase the resale value of a property. We asked real estate agents across Long Island: How important is an outdoor kitchen to buyers and what features do you look for specifically in a certain price point?

Suzanne Sienkiewicz

THE PERFIDO TEAM

NEST SEEKERS INTERNATIONAL

WESTHAMPTON BEACH

“Outdoor living is a key feature for many buyers especially in this second home market, they want to enjoy the outdoors as much as possible. Summer fun in the Hamptons is all about enjoying the summer months with friends and family, having an outdoor kitchen makes the summer soirees so much easier. Size and price are not really a factor and there is always an option to fit all needs. Even if a property doesn’t have an outdoor kitchen, many buyers will define the changes they can make to the property prior to purchase.”

Abigail Mago

FIRE ISLAND SALES AND RENTALS

OCEAN BEACH

“Outdoor kitchens used to be a rarity on Fire Island but they’ve become increasingly popular in recent years. Most new construction homes are going to incorporate an outdoor kitchen of some kind. Even a basic outdoor kitchen that only features a built-in grill is a major upgrade from a regular grill where you’re stuck refilling the little propane tank every time it runs out. We see a lot of homeowners really going all out on outdoor kitchens with all the bells and whistles: oversized grills, refrigerators, sinks, integrated trash pullouts, pizza ovens, large bar counters and outdoor TVs. As a summer destination, homeowners here spend nearly as much time out on their decks as they do inside, so having a show-stopping outdoor kitchen is a huge selling point. Not only does it provide a wow factor, but it really speaks to buyers who imagine themselves entertaining which people tend to do at their beach houses even more so than their primary residences.”

Regina Rogers

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

LOCUST VALLEY

“The additional amenities that outdoor kitchens provide become an inviting extension of extraordinary living space for family and friends to gather. Luxury homes include flush-mounted TVs, fireplaces and or grand scale fire-pits for romantic and cozy evenings. The new hybrid work-from-home model after COVID coupled with a few days in the house, a few days in the office, has taken on new meaning whereas access to beautiful outdoor space allows for the home office to move into outdoor space to be enjoyed as well. This amplifies living at home and enjoying both interior and exterior living space.”

Luz Hurtado

BRANCH REAL ESTATE GROUP

SEA CLIFF

“Expanded outdoor living spaces with additional amenities are becoming higher and higher on homeowners’ lists of things to have. Now that the days of Covid are hopefully behind us, I think cooking outdoors and entertaining friends without having to run back and forth to your indoor kitchen to serve a meal is a real bonus. So many amazing features are available to consumers for their outdoor kitchen designs including pizza ovens, full cooktops, grills, sinks, refrigerators, bars, and more! It is a luxury that only adds value to one’s home, and can greatly enhance a homeowner’s lifestyle.”

John Walsh

SERHANT.

EAST ISLIP

“Outdoor kitchens have become a sought-after feature for many homebuyers since 2021 as you can imagine, people fell back in love with being outside. An outdoor kitchen can be a major selling point for a property. The importance of an outdoor kitchen to buyers

varies depending on the price point of the property, but it is generally considered a desirable feature across the board. For lower-priced homes, buyers may not expect a full outdoor kitchen setup, but they do appreciate the addition of a grill or outdoor cooking area, so if you do surprise them with the full Monty they are truly blown away and could be sold on the house right then and there. As the price point of the property increases, buyers may be looking for more elaborate setups that include built-in grills, outdoor refrigerators, sinks, and even outdoor pizza ovens. In addition to the features of the outdoor kitchen itself, buyers also consider the overall design and layout of the outdoor living space. A well-designed outdoor kitchen can be a major selling point, but it is important that it blends seamlessly with the rest of the outdoor living space. Overall, an outdoor kitchen can be a significant factor in a buyer’s decision-making process. It not only adds value to the property, but it also provides a functional and enjoyable space for homeowners to entertain and enjoy the outdoors.”

This article appeared in the July 2023 issue of Behind The Hedges Powered By the Long Island Press. To read the full digital version of the magazine, click here. For more articles from our various magazines, click here.