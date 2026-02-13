Serenity, Security and Substance: Palm Beach’s Amenity Reset

Located on one of the most prestigious stretches of Palm Beach Island, this home at 1285 N Ocean Blvd., on the North End, this British Colonial estate offers exclusive entry to the pristine shoreline, according to listing agent Elizabeth DeWoody of Compass. The asking price: $49.9 million.

In a market known for excess and elegance, even the definition of luxury is evolving. What amenity is beginning to lose its “must-have” appeal in Palm Beach — and what are buyers demanding instead?

Dana Koch

THE CORCORAN GROUP

PALM BEACH

In Palm Beach, I haven’t seen a single thing fall off the “must‑have” list. If anything, the list just keeps growing. Buyers today still expect dedicated gyms, fully-outfitted home offices, and exceptional outdoor living spaces, but they’re also looking for a level of comfort, convenience, and privacy that lets them truly have it all. They want properties that feel like a personal resort, where every space serves a purpose and elevates their lifestyle. Whether it’s wellness amenities, sports facilities, or beautifully designed areas for entertaining, the bar keeps rising. The mindset is simple: if they’re investing in Palm Beach, they want the full package… no compromises.

Alex Platt

PREMIER GROUP

COMPASS

One thing we’re seeing lose its must-have status in Palm Beach is the overly formal space. The grand dining room that seats 14 but gets used twice a year. The formal living room no one actually sits in. Buyers still appreciate scale and architecture, but they want rooms they’ll truly use. What’s replacing it is real, livable luxury. Kitchens have become the heart of the house, but not just for show. Buyers want serious prep space, a hidden back kitchen or scullery, and layouts that flow straight into the family room and out to the patio. Outdoor living is where people are actually spending significantly more time, so covered patios, summer kitchens, retractable screens, and resort-style pools matter a lot more than a formal living area. We’re also seeing a shift away from oversized home theaters. Instead, buyers prefer flexible media rooms that can double as a hangout space, office, or wellness room. Dedicated gym spaces, cold plunges, and saunas are getting more attention than a 15-seat theater.

Elizabeth DeWoody

COMPASS

PALM BEACH

Over-the-top finishes like excessive marble and ornate columns are starting to feel dated. Today’s Palm Beach buyer is prioritizing privacy, security, and ease of living over flash. High-end security systems, advanced safety features, and large, private lots are replacing purely decorative “wow: factors. The fact that the island of Palm Beach is its own municipality, with its own police and fire departments, has become a major draw. Buyers feel a real sense of security here, and that peace of mind is quickly becoming the ultimate luxury.

Monika Phillips

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

JUPITER

Today, there is quite a shift happening from Jupiter and across Palm Beach County, especially in new construction, luxury condominiums, and mega-mansions. Today’s luxury buyer is prioritizing flexible wellness and workout spaces and amenities for longevity at their fingertips. It’s a more intentional way of living. They want rooms that they can easily transition into private recovery retreats. These areas are designed to accommodate cold-plunge baths, saunas, red light therapy, vibration Pilates, and other wellness technologies. Buyers are also looking for outdoor spaces for yoga, breathwork, and quiet reflection, often with a green juice in hand. Many high-net-worth buyers are making intentional investments in their long-term health and their family’s well-being. They seek residences that support sustained energy, peak performance, and quick recovery. They want homes that have enough space where they can have a private, bespoke gym, a fridge stocked with fresh pressed juices and a dedicated recovery space. When outdoor space is available, it becomes an extension of this lifestyle. In today’s fast-paced life, true luxury is defined by calm and serenity. Buyers value homes that allow them to slow down and give back to their body and soul.

