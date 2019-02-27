Rent Richard Avedon's Former Montauk Estate This Summer

This property, one of the easternmost on Long Island, guarantees quiet in summer. And that's why the current owners bought it. As The New York Observer wrote in 2000,

"But a couple from about a half-hour down the road signed a deal in early April to buy photographer Richard Avedon's 7.5-acre mini-compound for almost $9 million. "If you could call Montauk an escape from Sag Harbor, you might understand this purchase. The buyers-a philanthropist and an architect-live with their three children on a six-acre waterfront home in North Haven, about a half-hour's drive from Montauk. They will consider Mr. Avedon's property, which they first saw about four months ago, a retreat from the tortuous Hamptons season set to open in just a few short months."

That couple is Fred and Bettina Stelle, who mostly are on Actors Colony Road in North Haven. The Stelles paid $9 million for the property, which is in three parcels that add up to about seven acres.

Anyway, we guess the Stelles don't need a retreat from the tortuous Hamptons season this year, as the house is offered for rent for MD-LD for $495K, which is fairly standard. It's repped by Paul Brennan at Douglas Elliman.

What we like about this place is that, although built in 1980, it looks like the Montauk houses of yore: the weatherbeaten shingles, climbing plants, Montauk stone fireplaces, and so on. It's sweet and modest and we're happy the Stelles appreciate that.

In all, there are 5 bedrooms, 5 baths and one half bath, and there are three buildings along with a pool: the main house, a caretaker's cottage, and a one-bedroom guest house.

For more, click here. 430 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk