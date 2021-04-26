‘Retro-Mod’ Vibe in This Remodeled 1930s Bungalow Just Outside Southampton Village

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A remodeled 1930s bungalow, hidden behind hedges just outside Southampton Village, offers a fun, retro-modern vibe. The move-in ready house at 25 Hampton Street in North Sea has just been listed for $1.3. million.

During a 2015 renovation, the two-story home was given a new kitchen, new bathrooms, and fashionable interior touches, says Kieran Brew of Saunders & Associates. “Retro-mod wallpaper, super stylish lighting fixtures, and unique floor features” cover just some of the unique characteristics of the 1,876-square-foot house.

“The three bedrooms all feature treated wood panel and closet doors, unique and smart looking light fixtures and cool but vibrant color themes,” Brew says in the listing.

The home also features a taproom (how many houses can say that?) and a reading nook.

The large open kitchen features granite countertops, a center island, stainless steel appliances, and a sky light. A windowed breakfast corner lets in lots of natural light, including from a sky light above. Sliding glass doors lead to the outdoor deck with room for an outdoor dining table.

Situated on .26 of an acre, the home has a heated pool just beyond the hardwood deck. A white picket fence surrounds the pool area.

A “snazzy pool house,” also remodeled with wood paneling, is located across the yard. It features an efficiency kitchen and cafe table, cozy sitting area, a full bath and upstairs loft.

The home has all new heating, cooling, electrical, plumbing systems. Always a plus when buying a home!

[Listing: 25 Hampton Street, North Sea |Broker: Kieran Brew, Saunders & Associates] GMAP

