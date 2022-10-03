Riverhead Home With Water Views Offers Resort-style Amenities, Including Indoor Pool

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A new listing in Riverhead offers sweeping views of the Long Island Sound, as well as resort-style amenities, such as an indoor pool. The house at 3172 Sound Avenue is on the market for $2,149,000.

“This beautiful estate feels like an ultra-private retreat, located on a lush acre of property that was once part of the Terry family’s estate, one of the original founding families of the East End,” says Andrea Parks of Douglas Elliman, who represents the exclusive listing.

The Terrys built the private, stately house, set far back from Sound Avenue, in 2004, selling it to the current owners in 2013. The family still operates a farm nearby.

“The residence enjoys stunning views across the Long Island Sound all the way to the foothills of Connecticut and boasts the most incredible sunsets. It’s an entertainer’s dream, expansive, with tons of resort-like amenities and direct access to a pristine, sandy beach, with Friar’s Head Golf Club, amazing vineyards, restaurants, and the bountiful farmstands of the North Fork right at your front door.”

The 5,600-square-foot home was built for entertaining with several spaces for gathering friends. The professional gourmet kitchen features high-end stainless-steel appliances, including dual ovens and an eight-burner stovetop with a pot filler, twin dishwashers and stand-alone and under-counter fridges. The living and dining room offer a beverage center and grand fireplace.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom abode includes an oversized primary suite, with a separate sitting area/workspace that opens upon the second-floor deck.

An expansive wrap-around Ipe deck, on both levels, overlooks the one-acre property. A retractable awning protects from the sun.

The freeform indoor pool surrounded by stone can be found in a sun-lit space with double-height ceilings, and sliding glass doors that lead to the well-manicured backyard. Other amenities include a steam room, an elevator and a media room with a multi-room speaker system.

There is also a Tesla charging station.

[Listing: 3172 Sound Avenue, Riverhead| Broker: Andrea Parks, Douglas Elliman] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips.