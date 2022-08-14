Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Barnes & Noble, the bookseller with the largest number of retail outlets in the United States, will open in Riverhead this fall.

The retail giant will fill a vacancy in the standalone building in the middle of the Riverhead Centre shopping plaza on Route 58. Pier 1 was the most recent tenant before closing in 2020.

The location was home to Borders, the books and music retailer, more than a decade ago.

Window dressings, which went up in late July, say to follow @bnriverheadny on social media for updates and a QR code takes users to an Instagram page, where it said, “Calling all #booklovers!”

People left comments praising the announcement. “This is fantastic news! We’ve been waiting for over 14 years since Borders closed. The Twin Forks are celebrating your arrival!” wrote @cbenjamintracy.

“We can’t wait! So happy to have a real bookstore again!” @anthonydrawsanddesigns posted.

The New York Times ran a story on Barnes & Noble’s comeback in April. The closest Barnes & Noble is located in the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove. There are also stores in Bay Shore, Massapequa and East Northport.

Barnes & Noble has been in existence since 1917, though its predecessor started in New York City in 1886.

Leonard Riggio, who has been credited as the founder of the store we know today, has strong ties to the East End. He has been a longtime Bridgehampton homeowner and was a real estate partner in Starr Boggs, a restaurant in Westhampton Beach that closed after 30 years.

Riggio began with a single college bookstore in 1965 and is considered a visionary in the bookselling industry.

The building at 1470 Old Country Road sits near DSW, the discount shoe retailer, and IHOP, the pancake house restaurant chain. Nearby are Home Depot, Petco, Shoprite, Bed, Bath & Beyond and Best Buy, among others.

We’ll stay tuned for opening details.

