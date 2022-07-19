Riverhead Manufacturing Plant Sells for $4.5 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A former manufacturing plant in Riverhead sold earlier this year for $4,495,000.

Luxfer Magtech Inc., which specializes in developing, manufacturing and supplying products that safeguard and protect, shuttered the plant at 680 Elton Street in 2018, laying off 60 people, according to RiverheadLOCAL at the time.

Suffolk County deed transfers available this week show the vacant 35,750-square-foot commercial space traded hands on March 18, 2022. A limited liability corporation called Elton Operating LLC was the purchaser.

Luxfer Magtech’s sign remained on the building this week.

Luxfer Magtech, which is part of the publicly traded global materials technology company Luxfer Group, makes products such as infrared countermeasure flares that protect pilots from incoming missiles and chemical response kits designed to help safeguard life in chemical warfare attacks, to nutritious food and beverage options for militaries and first responders, their website says.

In 2014, Luxfer Holdings PLC bought two private companies operating under similar ownership for an estimated $64 million. Truetech, Inc., which then operated a manufacturing and warehousing facility on a company-owned site in Riverhead, and Innotech Products, Ltd., which operated a leased product manufacturing, assembly and distribution facility in Cincinnati, Ohio. They both produced magnesium-based heating pads for self-heating meals used by the U.S. military and emergency relief agencies, an extensive line of self-heating meals, beverages and soups used by military and civilian end-users, chemical agent detection and decontamination kits and seawater desalinization kits, according to Luxfer Holding’s press release at the time.

The 680 Elton Street address is listed for warehouse/light industrial/office space leases with Andrew Weiss of Signature Partners. The building was constructed in 1945 and renovated in 2001.

According to the listing, there are approximately 30,000 square feet of industrial space available with at least 12-foot ceiling heights, loading docks, a sprinkler system, public sewer and gas. There are two units available, one that is 15,100 square feet and another 14,300 square feet.

There is also 3,750 square feet of move-in condition office space with a conference room, private bathrooms, a kitchen/breakroom and tenant-controlled central heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

Features of the building include a 50-kilowatt photovoltaic solar array, a “heavily insulated” facade, storm proofing and a specialty ventilation system.