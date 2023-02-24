Tanger Outlets Riverhead Adds Casper to Luxury Retail Lineup

“We all crave a good night’s sleep, and the addition of Casper to our center brings Long Islanders a new one-stop shop for rejuvenating rest,” said Tanger Outlets Riverhead Marketing Director Lesley Anthony in a statement.

“We’re confident Tanger Outlets Riverhead guests will find new ways to recharge with Casper’s wide variety of sleep products,” she said.

Final-sale mattresses, pillows, bedding and furniture will be for sale.