Tanger Outlets Riverhead Adds Casper to Luxury Retail Lineup

Shoppers can now find a luxury mattress inside Tanger Outlets Riverhead. Casper, which makes award-winning mattresses and sheets, has opened an outlet store that will offer an array of sleep products at affordable prices.
“We all crave a good night’s sleep, and the addition of Casper to our center brings Long Islanders a new one-stop shop for rejuvenating rest,” said Tanger Outlets Riverhead Marketing Director Lesley Anthony in a statement.
“We’re confident Tanger Outlets Riverhead guests will find new ways to recharge with Casper’s wide variety of sleep products,” she said.
Final-sale mattresses, pillows, bedding and furniture will be for sale.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Tanger Outlets Riverhead to offer shoppers innovative sleep solutions at an incredible value,” said Philip Amandola, Senior Director of Retail at Casper. “This new retail presence will allow customers to experience our products firsthand and partner with a trained Sleep Specialist to find items tailored to their unique needs.”
It is Casper’s first location in Tanger’s national portfolio.
Located next to Sperry, the 2,500-square-foot space features “an immersive trial experience for shoppers to test mattresses before making a purchase,” according to the statement.
Other recent stores to open in Tanger Outlets Riverhead have been Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Pottery Barn, Crate & Barrel, Restoration Hardware and more.
