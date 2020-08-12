Round Table

Did you know? There are only two places in East Hampton with beech trees. One spot with the majestic trees is in Amagansett, and the other is on Old Orchard Lane. The house at 38 Old Orchard Lane, listed by Tracy Annacone at Town & Country Real Estate, has a lovely view of these beech trees on 1.7 acres.

[caption id="attachment_73995" align="aligncenter" width="600"]38 Old Orchard Lane, East Hampton, Photo: Courtesy Town & Country Real Estate[/caption]

38 Old Orchard Lane, East Hampton, The Numbers:

Listed at $2.995 million

4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

3,000 square feet

1.7 acres of land

"This wonderful home is located in one of the most coveted locations in East Hampton," says Annacone, "and is lushly landscaped with gorgeous beech trees among the greenery." The property is sited with complete privacy in close proximity to East Hampton Village. The entire upstairs was just completely gutted and renovated to perfection with 3 of the 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and an upstairs laundry room. The first floor has ample room for entertaining with an eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, family room/den and an oversized living room. There is an additional guest room, complete with its own full bath, as well. As an added bonus, the lower level is finished with more entertaining/living space and a second laundry room. The two-car garage completes the package of this lovely home. The exterior hosts a heated swimming pool surrounded by blue stone patios, decking and lush lawn. Annacone believes that the location and beauty of the area, coupled with a lovely house, makes 38 Old Orchard Lane a plum purchase. "This is the ideal time to jump on this incredible investment opportunity." [caption id="attachment_73996" align="aligncenter" width="600"]38 Old Orchard Lane, East Hampton, Photo: Courtesy Town & Country Real Estate[/caption]