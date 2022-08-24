Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A Sag Harbor Village home with a water view, just down the block from where the author John Steinbeck lived, has recently been added to the market. While there is an existing home with lots of charm in a park-like setting, the property also has endless potential to be reimagined, says Douglas Elliman’s Lori Barbaria, who has the co-exclusive with Alba Jancou and Peter Cook of Saunders & Associates.

The asking price is $3.1 million.

“This special property sits high up in the middle of a quiet peninsula surrounded by water. It’s on a beautifully landscaped 0.63-acre lot in Sag Harbor Village that runs from Bluff Point Road to the street behind, known as Morris Cove Lane, and it has deeded bay access across the street,” says Barbaria.

“Currently there is a renovated 1,400-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath charming, renovated cottage and a heated saltwater gunite pool that can be kept as is, added onto, or you can build a new 6,000-square-foot or less sized home with a detached garage and pool house,” she explains. “It’s surely a coveted, peaceful spot where John Steinbeck had resided at the end of the lane and wrote his best literature.”

Located on a quiet street surrounded by water, the property faces west, offering beautiful sunset views.

There are “permit-ready architecture plans” for an approximately 6,000-square-foot, six-bedroom home with a finished lower level, a pool house and a new garage that would be accessed from Morris Cove Lane.

The existing home, built in 2004 and “recently refreshed” according to the Saunders listing, also has a lower level walk-out area, and an upper wraparound deck that overlooks a rolling lawn with a 50-foot saltwater pool. There is also an existing garage and central air conditioning.

“A sublimely quiet spot with gorgeous landscaping,” the description reads. The property is hedged.

[Listing: 60 Bluff Point Road, Sag Harbor Village | Broker: Lori Barbaria, Douglas Elliman and Alba Jancou and Peter Cook of Saunders & Associates] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.