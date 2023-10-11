House of the Day

Charming Sag Harbor Home With a Pool Asks $2.45 million

By Kenny Forman Posted on
Sag Harbor
The house at 68 Grand Street in Sag Harbor sits on 0.29 of an acre with a saltwater pool.
Gavin Zeigler for Sotheby’s International Realty

Located in the heart of Sag Harbor Village, a charming 1,500-square-foot house is on the market for $2.45 million. While the 0.29-acre property with a pool offers a peaceful oasis within the village, all would agree the price is for the proximity it offers to the bustling village activities. 

Leslie Reingold of Sotheby’s International Realty represents the listing.

The shingle-style house offers two living areas, one with a fireplace. 

The kitchen features a peninsula island with counter seating and a view of the lushly landscaped backyard, as well as access to the spacious deck through a glass door.

An adjacent dining area, found in an area converted from a garage, features a vaulted, cedar ceiling and plenty of natural light. The carriage house garage doors remain, adding character.

There is both hardwood and tile flooring throughout the house. Additionally, a washer, dryer, and fireplace are all included.

There are two bedrooms and two updated bathrooms in the home.

The saltwater pool in the backyard is surrounded by specimen trees that offer plenty of privacy.

There is also an outdoor shower off the deck surrounded by pergola trumpet vines. I

Close to everything, shops and restaurants are within walking distance. 

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 68 Grand Street, Sag Harbor | Agent: Leslie Reingold of Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP

Email [email protected] with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
Sag Harbor
Gavin Zeigler for Sotheby’s International Realty
Gavin Zeigler for Sotheby’s International Realty
Gavin Zeigler for Sotheby’s International Realty
Gavin Zeigler for Sotheby’s International Realty
Gavin Zeigler for Sotheby’s International Realty
Gavin Zeigler for Sotheby’s International Realty
Gavin Zeigler for Sotheby’s International Realty
Gavin Zeigler for Sotheby’s International Realty
Gavin Zeigler for Sotheby’s International Realty
Sag Harbor
Gavin Zeigler for Sotheby’s International Realty
Gavin Zeigler for Sotheby’s International Realty
Sag Harbor
The outdoor showerGavin Zeigler for Sotheby’s International Realty

About the Author

Read the latest issues of Behind The Hedges

Latest Posts

Design

Real Estate

House of the Day

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites