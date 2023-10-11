Charming Sag Harbor Home With a Pool Asks $2.45 million

The house at 68 Grand Street in Sag Harbor sits on 0.29 of an acre with a saltwater pool.

Located in the heart of Sag Harbor Village, a charming 1,500-square-foot house is on the market for $2.45 million. While the 0.29-acre property with a pool offers a peaceful oasis within the village, all would agree the price is for the proximity it offers to the bustling village activities.

Leslie Reingold of Sotheby’s International Realty represents the listing.

The shingle-style house offers two living areas, one with a fireplace.

The kitchen features a peninsula island with counter seating and a view of the lushly landscaped backyard, as well as access to the spacious deck through a glass door.

An adjacent dining area, found in an area converted from a garage, features a vaulted, cedar ceiling and plenty of natural light. The carriage house garage doors remain, adding character.

There is both hardwood and tile flooring throughout the house. Additionally, a washer, dryer, and fireplace are all included.

There are two bedrooms and two updated bathrooms in the home.

The saltwater pool in the backyard is surrounded by specimen trees that offer plenty of privacy.

There is also an outdoor shower off the deck surrounded by pergola trumpet vines. I

Close to everything, shops and restaurants are within walking distance.

[Listing: 68 Grand Street, Sag Harbor | Agent: Leslie Reingold of Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP