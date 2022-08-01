Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The Sag Harbor restaurant property, once Bay Buyer and most recently home to Ed’s Lobster House, has sold for $3.3 million with Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of the Hamptons commercial real estate team.

The property at 1742 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike was purchased by Marc Goldberg and Paul Wayne, members of the Goldberg family, known for their famous bagel shops across the East End. Wayne did not return a request for comment.

“We look forward to the well-known local group returning the site to a gathering place for year-round and seasonal visitors for years to come,” says Zwick

While Ed’s Lobster House closed after last season, the site had been well-liked Bay Burger, owned by Joe and Liza Tremblay and John Landes, who had also owned the real estate. Bay Burger closed three years ago.

Zwick and Sztorc billed it as “a turn-key commercial investment,” just outside the Sag Harbor Village business district.

“New owners will take advantage of the maximum visibility at the northern edge of Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike and close proximity to Sag Harbor’s downtown, while also appealing to the Bridgehampton immediate area,” a statement from the pair says. The building, renovated in 2018, features high ceilings and a large open, 1,600-square-foot interior on a 0.77-acre parcel with a generous-sized parking lot. The health department permit allows for 80 seats, including an outdoor seating patio and a fully-equipped kitchen and bar. Zwick and Sztorc have been behind several big commercial deals on the South Fork recently, including the $28 million sale of an East Hampton building on Newtown Lane, which is being called the largest sale within any village business district on the East End.