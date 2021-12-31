This “modern masterpiece” is far from a cookie-cutter home — it has a coolness factor, all with a northwestern facing, panoramic sunset view.

Matt Breitenbach of Compass, who has represented The Confluent Group before, closed the deal for $4,757,6000 on December 7. Breitenbach declined to comment.

A striking modern new-build in Sag Harbor that sold earlier this month had the backing of celebrity investors — hip-hop mogul DJ Khaled and retired NBA star Luol Deng.

The 5,500-square-foot home is set on 1.8 well-landscaped acres, creating a private retreat. A covered terrace with an outdoor fireplace and a large raised patio and a rooftop deck overlook a gunite saltwater heated pool. There is a pool house below the deck with a full bathroom, a wet bar and a space for a lounge, an office or an art studio. A full-size, all-weather tennis court is just down the sloping grassy lawn.

The stylish interior, including an open-concept dining room and kitchen, boasts views of the pool, tennis court and grounds through 20-foot walls of glass. The double-height family room flows seamlessly into the outdoor living space. A large open staircase connects three expansive levels with a skylight at the top that lets the light flow into the space. There is also a sleek elevator.

Four ensuite bedrooms, which include a guest suite accessed by an interior bridge, can be found on the mid-level, where there is also a sizable outdoor terrace.

“Created to bring the feeling of a TriBeCa penthouse to the Hamptons, the wonderful master suite occupies the entire top level,” the listing says. This primary suite is situated at 280 feet above sea level and offers “picturesque views over the trees through walls of glass from one of the highest locations in the Hamptons,” it continues. The spa-like bathroom includes an outdoor shower and a covered terrace with an outdoor fireplace.

The home also features smart home automation.

It’s not the first foray for Khaled, who is known for the catchphrase, “another one,” and former Bulls player, Deng, into real estate investment in the Hamptons. In 2018, they backed Gross in a new-build in North Sea, according to Architectural Digest. Breitenbach also represented the listing.

Breitenbach, who leads the Breitenbach Advisory Team, is known for representing the elite in entertainment and professional sports. He sold NBA superstar Jason Kidd’s Water Mill home and has worked with the Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving, who has also invested in East End real estate. actor Jeremy Piven and singer Trey Songz,