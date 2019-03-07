Sag Harbor's Beloved Gingerbread House Is for Sale

Photo by Michael Heller

This building, an icon of Carpenter Gothic known as the Gingerbread House* or more formally the Hedges House, is one of the most noticeable in a village with an extraordinary architectural pedigree. Since the Cinema fire, it's housed Brown Harris Stevens' offices. It also houses La Maisonette antiques, and there's a two-bedroom apartment above. In total, there's 2350 feet of space set on 0.2 of an acre of land, which continues to Church Street.

Asking price for the property, repped by Simon Harrison Real Estate is $5 million. The listing notes that there's room for expansion.

For more, click here. 133 Main Street, Sag Harbor

*Why the term "gingerbread"? Old French "gingimbrat" was preserved ginger baked into fancy spiced cakes. It later began to mean "showy" and eventually was applied to exuberant Gothic architecture.