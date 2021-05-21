See a Shelter Island Heights Historic Home During Open House This Weekend

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A Shelter Island Heights property is among the many listings to host an open house this weekend.

New to the market, the listing is a two-lot parcel with a historical home at 11 Locust Avenue and a buildable lot to the back at 8 Meadow Place. Edward Mulderrig of Douglas Elliman say the 80-by-75-foot lot can be used to build a separate living dwelling or an accessory dwelling, such as a pool, pool house or garage.

The 2,700-square-foot offers views of Chase Creek and is just steps from restaurants and shops in the Heights and down the road from North Ferry that goes over to Greenport.

The house features artistic woodwork, wood floors and a fireplace, then a more modern space in the back. With four bedrooms and three and a half baths there is a junior master suite on the first floor. Upstairs are two large guest rooms and a spacious full bathroom with claw footed tub, plus the master suite.

The open house will be held on Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to noon.

$1,400,000

984a Noyac Path, Southampton

Price: $4.475 million

Broker: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, May 22, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m.

26 Parrish Pond Lane, Shinnecock Hills

Price: $6.75 million

Broker: Thomas Cavallo, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, May 22, 12 – 2 p.m.

393 Noyac Path, Southampton

Price: $2.4 million

Broker: Ina Charkow, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, May 22, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m.

10 Last Lane, Hampton Bays

Price: $3 million

Brokers: Susan Taylor and John M. Taylor, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, May 22, 12 – 2 p.m.

1001 High Pond Lane, Southampton

Price: $2.249 million

Brokers: Brenda Giufurta and Marc (Aaron) Curti, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, May 22, 12 – 2 p.m.

9 Ocean Avenue, East Hampton

Price: $5.995 million

Broker: Patricia Wadzinski, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, May 22, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

