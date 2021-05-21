See a Shelter Island Heights Historic Home During Open House This Weekend

A Shelter Island Heights property is among the many listings to host an open house this weekend.
New to the market, the listing is a two-lot parcel with a historical home at 11 Locust Avenue and a buildable lot to the back at 8 Meadow Place. Edward Mulderrig of Douglas Elliman say the 80-by-75-foot lot can be used to build a separate living dwelling or an accessory dwelling, such as a pool, pool house or garage.
The 2,700-square-foot offers views of Chase Creek and is just steps from restaurants and shops in the Heights and down the road from North Ferry that goes over to Greenport.
The house features artistic woodwork, wood floors and a fireplace, then a more modern space in the back. With four bedrooms and three and a half baths there is a junior master suite on the first floor. Upstairs are two large guest rooms and a spacious full bathroom with claw footed tub, plus the master suite.
The open house will be held on Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to noon.
$1,400,000
