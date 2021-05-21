Open Houses

See a Shelter Island Heights Historic Home During Open House This Weekend

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

A Shelter Island Heights property is among the many listings to host an open house this weekend.

New to the market, the listing is a two-lot parcel with a historical home at 11 Locust Avenue and a buildable lot to the back at 8 Meadow Place. Edward Mulderrig of Douglas Elliman say the 80-by-75-foot lot can be used to build a separate living dwelling or an accessory dwelling, such as a pool, pool house or garage.

The 2,700-square-foot offers views of Chase Creek and is just steps from restaurants and shops in the Heights and down the road from North Ferry that goes over to Greenport.

The house features artistic woodwork, wood floors and a fireplace, then a more modern space in the back. With four bedrooms and three and a half baths there is a junior master suite on the first floor. Upstairs are two large guest rooms and a spacious full bathroom with claw footed tub, plus the master suite.

The open house will be held on Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to noon.

$1,400,000

 

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

984a Noyac Path, Southampton
Price: $4.475 million
Broker: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, May 22, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m.
See it here ->
Read more about this property on Behind The Hedges

 

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

26 Parrish Pond Lane, Shinnecock Hills
Price: $6.75 million
Broker: Thomas Cavallo, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, May 22, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

393 Noyac Path, Southampton
Price: $2.4 million
Broker: Ina Charkow, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, May 22, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

10 Last Lane, Hampton Bays
Price: $3 million
Brokers: Susan Taylor and John M. Taylor, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, May 22, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

1001 High Pond Lane, Southampton
Price: $2.249 million
Brokers: Brenda Giufurta and Marc (Aaron) Curti, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, May 22, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Photo: Chris Foster

9 Ocean Avenue, East Hampton
Price: $5.995 million
Broker: Patricia Wadzinski, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, May 22, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.
See it here ->
Read more about this property on Behind The Hedges

 

 

 

 

