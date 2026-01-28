See Four States From This $80M Manhattan Penthouse

A wall of glass allows phenomenal views of New York City from this 80th floor penthouse at 80 Columbus Circle.

A stunning Manhattan penthouse, in the prestigious white-glove condominium tower above the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, has come to market for the first time. The residence, sitting atop the 80th floor of 80 Columbus Circle, is priced at a whopping and aptly priced $80 million — making this a true dream home far from most people’s reality.

Eva J. Mohr, a Senior Global Real Estate Advisor and associate broker at Sotheby’s International Realty’s East Side Manhattan Brokerage, is representing the listing for the penthouse at 80 Columbus Circle.

The 8,332s-square-foot home boasts not only direct Central Park views, but uninterrupted 360-degree views across four states — from New York to Connecticut and from the Atlantic Ocean to Pennsylvania, including landmarks from the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (formerly the Tappan Zee Bridge) in the north to the Hudson River and south to the iconic Statue of Liberty.

Each of the 11 rooms offers a spectacular view, whether it is a major skyline or river vista, according to the brokerage. The 45-foot kitchen, for instance, offers western exposures toward New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Depending on how the rooms are used, the residence offers five to seven bedrooms, as well as eight full bathrooms. Wood floors can be found throughout the home.

The oversized kitchen is set up for entertaining, equipped with a 19‑foot breakfast area, multiple sinks and two dishwashers. A well-equipped utility room can be found adjacent to the kitchen, featuring ice makers, freezers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and two sinks — one for preparing flowers and another specifically for bathing pets.

New to the market this month, the residence has had only one owner, though rarely used since its development in 2004. According to news report, the seller is Nu Skin co-founder Sandie Tillotson.

Speaking of the building, residents enjoy the full amenities of the Deutsche Bank Center, also known as One Columbus Circle and, formerly, the Time Warner Center, as 80 Columbus Circle encompasses the north tower of the center. The Deutsche Bank Center features 750-foot twin towers — the tallest in the country — connected by a multi-story atrium.

These top-tier amenities include concierge and doorman services, as well as access to the swimming pool, spa, gym, guest suites, a media room, a lounge, bike storage and pet facilities. There is also immediate access to dining and retail with numerous restaurants and sought-after shops, including Whole Foods, conveniently located in the mall.

An elevator will take occupants directly from the garage to the penthouse.

Concierge services are also available.

Check out more photos below.

