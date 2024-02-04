Sephora Opens in Riverhead Shopping Center

Sephora is now open in the Riverhead Centre.

Sephora, a multinational personal care and beauty product retailer, recently opened its doors in the Riverhead Centre.

The retail chain has opened up shop at 1440 Old Country Road, also known as Route 58, at the beginning of a row of stores that includes Mattress Firm, Ashley Home Furniture and Best Buy. Lane Bryant had previously occupied the space.

The Riverhead Centre is also home to ShopRite, Home Depot, Barnes & Noble and DSW, which are located in different buildings. The 50-acre property, located at 1430-1550 Old Country Road, sold in 2023 for nearly $70 million, making it the priciest commercial sale of the year on the East End.

Sephora offers nearly 340 brands, including beauty products, such as cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, nail color, beauty tools, body lotions and haircare. It announced plans to open in Riverhead in October.

Before its opening, the closest standalone Sephora store was located at the Smithaven Mall in Lake Grove, though several Kohl’s nearby feature a small Sephora presence. Sephora competitor Ulta Beauty opened in the Shops at Riverhead, further west on Route 58, in 2018.

Sephora is privately owned. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, a conglomerate that also owns Tiffany & Co., Marc Jacobs, Louis Vuitton and much more, purchased Sephora in 1996.

Bernard Arnault, the billionaire businessman who is the CEO of LVMH, purchased an East Hampton building last year, in what ended up being the second highest-priced commercial real estate transaction on the East End. The $22 million purchase was the most expensive in the Hamptons.

