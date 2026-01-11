Signs a Fireplace is in Need of Repair

With so much to gain from a well-maintained fireplace, homeowners can learn to spot signs suggesting a unit is in need of repair. (MCC)

Fireplaces are most heavily used during winter, when temperatures outside are less inviting and few activities sound more appealing than huddling up indoors around a warm fire.

As winter winds down, a season of heavy use can take its toll on a fireplace, making spring an ideal time to inspect these popular features for damage. The American Heritage Insurance Group notes that neglect of chimneys and fireplaces can pose a range of notable dangers, including increased risk for carbon monoxide poisoning and chimney fires.

Poorly maintained fireplaces also may fail prematurely, which is not insignificant, as a new fireplace can cost thousands of dollars. With so much to gain from a well-maintained fireplace, homeowners can learn to spot signs suggesting a unit is in need of repair.

Insufficiently vented smoke: Smoke from a fireplace is meant to go up and out of a home through the chimney. If that’s not happening, and smoke is instead entering living spaces, then a fireplace and chimney inspection is in order. When such situations unfold, the chimney may be blocked or a damper may be damaged. Such issues are easily and often affordably resolved. But smoke coming into a home also might indicate structural damage to the chimney or fireplace, which can be a more costly fix.

Foul odors: Fireplace afficionados tend to love the smoky aroma that emanates from the fixtures while a fire is burning. If that familiar aroma has been overtaken by a foul odor, then there might be a buildup of creosote within the chimney. The United States Environmental Protection Agency notes creosote is a derivative of the distillation of tar from wood or coal. Though creosote is a byproduct of burning wood, if it’s allowed to accumulate over time, the risk of chimney fires increases considerably. A foul odor coming from the fireplace, particularly when it’s not in use, is a sign of excessive creosote buildup, which necessitates immediate remediation.

Water damage: Water damage, which can manifest as rust or dampness around the fireplace or chimney, is another sign a fireplace is in need of repair. Water damage often indicates that water is getting inside. Sometimes that’s due to a faulty chimney cap, which is a simple and affordable repair. Other times it could indicate issues with the masonry, which requires a more costly fix.

Diminished warmth: If cuddling up around the fireplace isn’t quite as cozy as it used to be, that drop in warmth could indicate issues with airflow or suggest the buildup of creosote. Diminished warmth around a lit fireplace should be brought to the attention of a fireplace professional immediately. These are not the only potential indicators that a fireplace is in need of repair.

Physical signs like cracks or loose masonry and even unusual noises like cracking sounds also indicate repairs might be necessary.

