Sit on Your Own Dock on the Bay in Bridgehampton

This house was built in 1992 but has a very timeless feel, just like an old Shingle Style residence. It's very well located on Rose Way in Bridgehampton, which means the new owner gets a private dock on Sam's Creek, where they can launch their kayak, paddleboard or small boat right down to Mecox Bay.

Asking price for the property, repped by Nancy Mizrahi at Saunders, is $12.5 million, which was recently cut $1 million.

The 4000 square foot house sports 6 bedrooms and 5.5 baths. It's set on 1.69 acres on a flag lot, hedged for privacy and quiet. Of course there's a pool with cabana with a full bath, and if the kids get rowdy, there's a rec room above the detached garage.

Four of five of the upstairs bedrooms boast water views, and two of them share a waterview porch.

For more, click here. 87 Rose Way, Bridgehampton