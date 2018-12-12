Sopranos Star Lorraine Bracco Cuts Bridgehampton Price $200K

Back in April, Academy Award-nominated actress Lorraine Bracco, best known for "Goodfellas" and "The Sopranos," listed her house on Lumber Lane. It was asking $3.8 million then; now it's asking $3.6 million. We're honestly a little surprised the property hasn't sold yet--we guess we'll chalk it up to a fairly slow market.

Sure, the property, listed with Felicitas Kohl at Corcoran, is north of the highway, but it faces 11 acres of reserve, a peaceful vista. And yes, we're not a fan of the Palladian windows, but so what.

We think the house is very nice, homey and yet not too designer-y. There's 4500 square feet in the house, with five bedrooms and 4.5 baths. One bedroom is on the first floor, while the master includes a very nice sitting area. There are also some attractive stone fireplaces in various sitting areas. Outside, there's one acre of land, which includes a 50' pool, hot tub and outdoor shower along with decking.

The house was built in 1996; Bracco bought the property in 2004 from Anne Hearst for $1.6 million. She then put the place on the market in 2007 but it didn't sell.

460 Butter Lane, Bridgehampton