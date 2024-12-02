Southampton Approves Enhanced Dark Skies Legislation

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The Southampton Town Board has approved new Dark Skies rules, introducing stricter guidelines for nonresidential outdoor lighting.

Councilmember Michael Iasilli helped spearhead the passage of the resolution on Nov. 26 reinforcing the town’s commitment to reducing light pollution, protecting nocturnal wildlife, and enhancing quality of life.

“Our night skies are a vital part of Southampton’s character and charm,” Iasilli says in a press release. “This legislation not only preserves our East End way of life, but is a great first step in enhancing the well-being of our community and broader protections for wildlife.”

The new legislation lowers Kelvin from 3,000 to 2,700, in line with “best lighting practices and recommendations set forth by organizations like the International Dark Skies Association,” the statement explains. “All of which aim to minimize excessive illumination that disrupts the natural environment.”

“Artificial lighting is known to have health and vision impacts, mainly due to the amount of blue light waves,” the legislation states. “When the lighting code was adopted 3,000 Kelvin was an ambitious standard to limit the amount of harmful blue light. Manufacturers are now offering lamps that emit light with a lower Correlated Color Temperature (CCT), which is measured in Kelvin. The lower the Kelvin, the less blue light.”

The code acknowledges that 2,700, 2,220 and even 1,800 Kelvin, such as amber for waterways, are now available.

The new lighting code allows for lower CCT applications so that as best practices and technologies emerge, the code doesn’t have to keep changing.

The legislation came about thanks to a collaboration between the town’s Dark Skies Committee, which was formed in 2010, and the Southampton Town Planning Department. Iasilli’s efforts on the matter include the establishment of April as “Dark Skies Month,” which began this year, to promote awareness and education.

The Dark Skies Committee is planning educational programs for the upcoming year on best practices to encourage cost savings.

“I want to thank the Southampton Town Dark Skies Committee for their efforts in helping us get this legislation done,” Iasilli adds.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.