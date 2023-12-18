Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

“La Dune,” one of the most expensive properties ever listed in the Hamptons, on and off the market since 2016, will be sold to the highest bidder at the first-ever Sotheby’s Art and Real Estate Auction next month.

The oceanfront compound on Gin Lane includes two homes, which have been looking to fetch $150 million. Concierge Auctions will now sell the property, in partnership with Harald Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty, Tim Davis of The Corcoran Group and Cody Vichinsky, president and founding partner of Bespoke Real Estate, who have a tri-exclusive.

Bidders will be able to make an offer on the homes separately or collectively at the “no reserve” auction on Jan. 24, 2024, at Sotheby’s “Visions of America” event that will take place live at Sotheby’s New York. Bidding opens Jan. 10 and a $500,000 bidder deposit is required.

“The La Dune compound epitomizes luxurious living amidst the world’s most extravagant neighbors and real estate,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions in a statement. “As the leading property auctioneer globally, we possess an unrivaled database of the world’s most discerning, premier buyers. Our track record and expertise in handling one-of-a-kind assets like La Dune underscores our ability to create stakeholder confidence and ensure that true market value will be identified on auction day.”

The combined 4.2-acre spread offers 405 feet of ocean frontage. The classic shingle house at 376 Gin Lane, originally built in the 1800s by the famed architect Stanford White, boasts direct access to the beach from a private deck along the dunes. Some eagle-eyed movie buffs may remember from the 1978 Woody Allen drama Interiors.

A guest cottage on the property was demolished about 20 years ago and replaced in 2001 with a new home at 366 Gin Lane, directly west, that matches the craftsmanship of the first thanks to the design of François Catroux.

Together, they offer approximately 22,000 square feet of space with a whopping 19 bedrooms and 16 full bathrooms.

The properties — as they are technically two single and separate lots — also hold two heated gunite pools a sunken all-weather tennis court, and plenty of other luxurious amenities one would expect on an estate of this magnitude.

“Located on prestigious Gin Lane, this estate is the essence of old Southampton Village in her Camelot years. The original home has been renovated beautifully, sitting majestically on top of a dune with surrounding ocean views in true Southampton style,” Grant said.

“Having witnessed Concierge Auctions set and break records time and time again, we are confident their auction process will bring forward competitive bidding and market value for La Dune,” Grant continued. “As the number one property auctioneer in the world, and access to the most capable buyers across the globe, Concierge Auctions consistently represents the world’s finest real estate assets and identifies true market value. We look forward to the auction process alongside their team of industry experts.”

Said to be the world’s largest luxury real estate marketplace, Concierge Auctions has sold the most a residence for the most amount of money a house has ever gone for at auction —“The One” in California, which sold for $141 million in 2022.

“Regarded by many as one of the finest oceanfront estates in Southampton, the sale of the iconic ‘La Dune” two residence – two parcel compound with over 400 feet of frontage is taking on a unique auction approach which will reach a global audience today via the Concierge Auctions media process,” Davis added. “The ocean views and setting are sublime, embracing the best of beachfront living experienced only in the finest locales around the world. We look forward to identifying a new owner for this special property in the coming months.”

In the meantime, the property is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

The property has been at the center of financial problems in recent years. Louise Blouin, the Canadian art magazine publisher, is the current owner, though the houses have been part of bankruptcy proceedings.

The Jan. 24 event not only hopes to see the sale of La Dune, but also showcases fine art exhibitions, and marks the first time Concierge Auctions real estate will be auctioned alongside art at Sotheby’s.

As part of Concierge Auctions’ Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding for a new home built for a family in need.

For more information on the auction, visit Concierge Auctions.

More photos of the homes are below.

