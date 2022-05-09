Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

After several years on the market, this modern home on 4.5 oceanfront acres in Southampton sold late last month for $16.4 million.

The 5,3530-square-foot home at 1580 Meadow Lane offers panoramic views of not only the Atlantic Ocean but the Shinnecock Bay thanks to large windows, expansive terraces and second-floor entertaining areas.

“It was an honor to represent this iconic, modern Meadow Lane beach home and its amazing seller,” says Erica Grossman of Douglas Elliman. “This home on Meadow is a special piece of property, perfectly perched amidst the dunes with the most amazing views of both ocean and bay. Congratulations to the new owners, who will make this home even more special, and of course, to the previous owner who was able to capture great value for this special address.”

Andrea Ackerman of Brown Harris Stevens brought the buyer, who closed the deal on April 25.

“As always, location is key, and this modern home on the ocean in Southampton will always be in demand,” she said. “It was the right time and right place for these savvy buyers, and now they will be in their new home on the ocean before the summer begins.”

A private walkway over the dunes leads to the sandy beach. The property offers 240 feet of direct oceanfront.

Inside, the open floor plan includes an oversized chef’s kitchen with a breakfast nook, a dining room and a living room with a fireplace on the second level, where the master bedroom can also be found. The first floor is home to a den, four guest bedrooms and one guest suite with a kitchenette.

On the opposite end of the home, on the oceanside, there is a heated pool and spa.

The last asking price was $19,999,000. The home had been listed for as high as $26,999,000 in 2018.