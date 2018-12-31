A Lovely Southampton Queen Anne Gets a Facelift

This 1892 Southampton grande dame has seen a lot in its 125 years of existence. But by 2013, when it was listed for sale, it had seen better days (although, when we're talking about the metallic wallpaper in one of the bedrooms, it's arguable when "better days" actually was) when it was on the market in 2013. The property finally sold in 2014 for $2.4 million.

But just look at her now! This old lady has been completely transformed: everything is fresh and simple and white (marble, in the case of the new kitchen and baths). Previously, the house had had 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths; now there are 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. There's new geothermal heating and cooling, and best of all, a new gunite pool has been added to the half-acre plot.

Of course, all this lovely newness costs some serious money: the property was listed again earlier this year for $6.1 million, repped by Mary Slattery and Pam Jackson at Corcoran, but now the ask has dropped quite a bit, down to $5.3 million. We wouldn't be surprised if this great lady greets the new year with a new owner very soon.

For more, click here. 104 Post Crossing, Southampton