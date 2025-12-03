Southampton Town Board OKs Purchase of Three Properties to Bolster Community Preservation

The Southampton Town Board voted unanimously to approve the purchases of three private properties, totaling $4.3 million for almost one and a half acres, during its Nov. 25 meeting.

The money for the planned acquisitions will come from the Community Preservation Fund (CPF) which is set aside to buy land that helps achieve town preservation priorities, including coastal and freshwater wetlands protection and expanding public access to recreational opportunities.

The largest and most expensive property, 11 West Shore Drive, North Sea, is 0.6 acres and $2.2 million. Until August 2024 the property was listed for sale at just under $2.5 million. It includes 100 linear feet along Little Peconic Bay and a notably large black walnut tree. West Shore Drive is a private road, however the town’s purchase will secure public access to the waterfront via the private road.

Speaking at the board meeting, Southampton Director of Community Preservation Jacqueline Fenlon said 11 West Shore Drive would help preserve surrounding wetlands, “a very indispensable and fragile natural resource.”

51 Beach Plum Road, Noyac, is 0.4 acres and $775,000. Near the Suffolk County Preserve commonly known as Clam Island, this property is being purchased to help preserve freshwater wetlands. 87 Shore Drive, North Sea is 0.4 acres, runs $1,325,000 and includes a dock.

Established in 1998, the CPF’s mission is to preserve land within the five towns of the Peconic Bay — East Hampton, Riverhead, Shelter Island, Southampton and Southold. The fund is funded by a two percent real estate transfer tax incurred by a buyer when a property changes hands. The charge is set to expire in 2050, however, residents of the five towns have voted to extend the tax multiple times since its establishment.

“This is what CPF monies should be used for, access for the people and environmental for the property,” said Councilman Bill Pell during the meeting.

The Town of Southampton reports raising $1.1 billion for the CPF through property sales and preserving more than 5000 acres. In 2023, the board approved and $11.2 million purchase of writer John Steinbeck’s 1.8-acre Sag Harbor property.

