Southampton Turn-key Home Lists for $5.85M

At the top of the year, a Southampton property hit the market for $5,850,000. Jennifer Friedberg of Compass and Sandra Liveric of Sotheby’s International Realty have the co-listing.

“New to market, 4 Rose Court is a perfect example of luxury blended with functionality in the sought-after Southampton market,” Friedberg says. “With a listing price of $5.85 million, this turn-key home, decorated by Elsa Soyars, spans over 7,500 square feet. It presents a harmonious blend of meticulous attention to detail and understated elegance.”

The six-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bath house is “impeccably crafted,” according to the listing description.

Situated on a peaceful cul-de-sac, the property is just under an acre, close to Southampton Village, Water Mill and Bridgehampton. The cedar-shake house was built in 2015 and renovated in 2023.

The center of the house is the fully equipped kitchen with a Sub-Zero refrigerator, a Wolf stove, a Miele coffee station and twin dishwashers. It also features marble countertops, including a large center island. The kitchen flows seamlessly, Friedberg says, into a great room that opens to the backyard with its gunite pool with a waterfall, a spa, and a grilling station, all surrounded by mature landscaping.

The first floor also contains a formal, yet light and airy dining room and a butler’s pantry to go between the kitchen and dining area.

“A highlight of this property is the premium media room, designed for a captivating entertainment experience,” Friedberg adds. It features a top-of-the-line system.

As for the bedrooms, there is one on the first floor, four on the second floor and one on the lower level, each an en suite.

“The primary bedroom is a serene sanctuary with a private sitting area and spacious walk-in closet,” Friedberg adds.

Down on the lower level, there is an entertainment room, a wet bar, a gym, a sauna and two bathrooms, in addition to the bedroom.

The house also has an attached two-car garage.

“The outdoor space is equally impressive,” Friedberg says. Enjoy al fresco dining and cooking thanks to the DCS built-in gas-fired grill that features a rotisserie and a smoker and sits under a covered porch overlooking the backyard pool.

The home is energy-efficient with geothermal air conditioning and heating throughout, and it comes with a whole-house generator.

An open house will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 1 to 2 p.m.

[Listing: 4 Rose Court, Southampton | Agent: Jennifer Friedberg, Compass and Sandra Liveric of Sotheby’s International Realty | GMAP