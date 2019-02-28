Southampton's Beautiful Wyndecote Is Ready for the 21st Century

One of the original Southampton summer colony "cottages" is for sale. Wyndecote, built in 1886 by architect Robert Henderson Robertson (who also designed the Rogers Memorial Library) as his own home, has had a facelift. The property is currently owned by hedge funder Scott Bessent, who served as chief investment officer for George Soros's family office until 2015. Bessent purchased Wyndecote in 2012 for just under $10 million, and then started the restoration. Now the property, represented by Harald Grant and Bruce Grant at Sotheby's, is asking $22.5 million.

Architect John David Rose's work on the restoration won an AIA Peconic preservation award. Previous owner Enrique Foster Gittes, who purchased Wyndecote in 1997 for $2.95 million, added central air, a gunite pool and a sunken tennis court. It looks like the tennis court is gone (which seems to us like a very good idea, considering how much room it took up on a property that's just 1.5 acres), and a new large, round pool and pool house have been added instead.

Generally speaking, we're very skeptical about renovations to old houses (so often they get ruined), but this seems to have been done with care and attention. It looks like some of the pretty colored tiles have been replaced on the seven fireplaces, which is a shame, but it also looks like a lot of original woodwork has been conserved, like this rad built in sideboard in the dining room.

The house was also lifted, a new foundation poured, and a finished lower level added with gym, home theater and wine cellar. In all, there's 7500 square feet of room, with 10 bedrooms and 11.5 baths.

The listing notes that the Duke of Windsor and the King of Spain have both visited the house. Hopefully this lovely home will see new illustrious guests in the future.

354 South Main Street, Southampton