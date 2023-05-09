Home in Southampton’s Estate Section Asking Just Under $11M

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A modern house in the estate section of Southampton Village, just one block from Coopers Beach, is asking $10,995,000. John P. Vitello of Brown Harris Stevens has the listing.

The one-acre property at 126 Meadowmere Lane holds a 3,360-square-foot house with five bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths.

A stone porch leads into the foyer. The formal living room features a wood-burning fireplace and opens to a dining area with sliding glass doors that lead out to a stone patio, which leads down to the heated gunite pool.

Back inside, the kitchen offers professional stainless appliances. A den is located off of the kitchen and also boasts access to the patio and has a view of the pool.

There are two primary en suites, including one that is on the first level and features direct access to the pool. The second-level primary en suite has a walk-in closet and two balconies, one that is covered, overlooking the pool and lush grounds.

Three other bedrooms are located on the first floor.

An outdoor kitchen/refreshment area can be found on the stone patio.

There is also an attached one-car attached garage.

The house is within walking distance of Coopers Beach, often named the best beach in America. It is also near the village’s restaurants, shops and entertainment.

