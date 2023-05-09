House of the Day

Home in Southampton’s Estate Section Asking Just Under $11M

Southampton, modern, estate section
A view from the pool at 126 Meadowmere Lane in Southampton Village, which is asking $10,995,000.
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

A modern house in the estate section of Southampton Village, just one block from Coopers Beach, is asking $10,995,000. John P. Vitello of Brown Harris Stevens has the listing.

The one-acre property at 126 Meadowmere Lane holds a 3,360-square-foot house with five bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths.

A stone porch leads into the foyer. The formal living room features a wood-burning fireplace and opens to a dining area with sliding glass doors that lead out to a stone patio, which leads down to the heated gunite pool.

Back inside, the kitchen offers professional stainless appliances. A den is located off of the kitchen and also boasts access to the patio and has a view of the pool.

Southampton, modern, estate section
An aerial view of the home and neighborhoodCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

There are two primary en suites, including one that is on the first level and features direct access to the pool. The second-level primary en suite has a walk-in closet and two balconies, one that is covered, overlooking the pool and lush grounds.

Three other bedrooms are located on the first floor.

An outdoor kitchen/refreshment area can be found on the stone patio.

There is also an attached one-car attached garage.

The house is within walking distance of Coopers Beach, often named the best beach in America. It is also near the village’s restaurants, shops and entertainment.

[Listing: 126 Meadowmere Lane, Southampton | Broker: John P. Vitello, Brown Harris Stevens ] GMAP

Southampton, modern, estate section
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
Southampton, modern, estate section
The front of the homeCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
The outdoor kitchen/refreshment areaCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

